Not just Hamas. The Gaza Strip, almost two months after the start of the ‘Iron Swords’ operation in response to the October 7 massacre, is a hive of Islamist factions, which differ significantly in terms of ideology, influence and power, but dedicated to creation of a Palestinian state through armed resistance against Israel. This ‘galaxy’ of jihadist acronyms – eight according to Newsweek – who took up arms to attack Israel, does not respond on paper to a single command, as is emerging in these hours of intense negotiations for the release of the Israeli hostages, but has demonstrated a willingness to coordinate during the conflict in course, sharing footage of their militiamen fighting side by side.

The risk for the hostages

An operation, that of the release of the hostages in exchange for the Palestinian prisoners, is very delicate and could be encountered more than one hitch in the next few days if the statements of some Hamas leaders prove true, according to which not all the hostages are in the hands of the organization which on 7 October, the day of the ‘Al-Aqsa Flood’ operation, led the massacre in the kibbutzim and captured around 240 hostages, according to Israeli information.

”There will be one more day of truce for every group of 10 hostages released”, Osama Hamdan, one of the most influential Hamas leaders in Lebanon, announced yesterday, adding however that ”the hostages must be found”. An indirect confirmation that many of them are not in the hands of Hamas, but of other factions in the Gaza Strip.

The BBC explains that on 7 October, together with the armed wing of Hamas, the Ezzedin al-Qassam Brigades, five other armed groups acted: the al-Aqsa Martyrs’ Brigades (the alleged military wing of Fatah), the Islamic Jihad, the Mustafa Abu Ali Brigades, the Omar al-Qassim Forces and the Mujahedin Brigades. According to the British broadcaster, however, four groups have so far claimed responsibility for the kidnapping of Israeli hostages. Hamas and Islamic Jihad, then the Mujahedin Brigades and the al-Nasser Salah ad-Din Brigades.

The power of Hamas

Hamas is undoubtedly by far the most powerful and influential actor in Gaza. The paramilitary and political organization, ideologically inspired by the Muslim Brotherhood, has controlled the Strip since the military victory in 2007, following the elections, over the secular faction of Fatah, which instead leads the West Bank through the Palestinian National Authority, albeit with a strong influence Israeli.

Born in 1987 during the First Intifada, Hamas and its Ezzedin al-Qassam Brigades, named after a Syrian Muslim preacher who helped spark Arab revolts in British-ruled Mandatory Palestine in the 1930s, have earned their reputation’ with particularly bloody attacks, including suicide bombings, against Israeli soldiers and civilians. It considers itself a national liberation movement, while Israel, the United States and numerous European countries consider it a terrorist organization. Hamas has fought several wars with the IDF in the last 15 years, but the current one – also due to the presence of hundreds of hostages – is on an unprecedented scale.

Islamic Jihad

Islamic Jihad is considered the second most powerful faction in Gaza. Like Hamas, it aims to destroy Israel and create an Islamic Palestinian state. An objective which it pursues almost exclusively with military means, as it does not have a government or administrative roles in the Strip. Together with its military wing, the al-Quds Brigades, which take their name from the Arabic word for Jerusalem, Islamic Jihad was a protagonist in the ‘Flood of al-Aqsa’ operation together with Hamas. This group has publicly disclosed its ties to Iran and has acquired a significant arsenal of rockets.

The Popular Resistance Committees

Believed to be the third most powerful faction in Gaza, the Popular Resistance Committees were created during the Second Intifada in 2000 by former Fatah members and are believed to have close ties to Iran. It is no coincidence that the group’s logo is very reminiscent of that of the Guardians of the Revolution. Its military wing, the al-Nasser Salah ad-Din Brigades, has regularly claimed attacks against Israeli forces in Gaza and the West Bank.

The Popular Front for the Liberation of Palestine

The Popular Front for the Liberation of Palestine (PFLP) is a Marxist-Leninist group founded in 1967 to act as a catalyst for extremist left-wing forces who see Israel and the so-called “reactionary” Arab governments as supporters of Western imperialism in the region. Its military wing, the Abu Ali Mustafa Brigades, is named after the group’s late leader who was killed by the IDF in 2001. The PFLP made international headlines in the late 1960s and early 1970s for some hijackings of airliners. Like most left-wing Palestinian factions, however, its strength has waned over the years due to the Soviet collapse and the growth of Islamist tendencies. It conducted a series of notable attacks in the early 2000s, including the assassination of Israeli Tourism Minister Rechavam Ze’evi in ​​2001 and the 2003 Christmas Day suicide bombings.

The Popular Front for the Liberation of Palestine – General Command (PFLP-GC) split from the PFLP just a year after its founding, seeking a more nationalist approach in the fight against Israel and for the creation of a Palestinian state. Its military wing, known for the past two decades as the Jibril Jihad Brigades after founder Ahmed Jibril’s late son, conducted attacks against Israel in the 1970s and 1980s using southern Lebanon as a base of operations. Among its most notable operations was the surprise attack in 1987 known as ‘Night of the Hang Gliders’. In Lebanon, the group has forged ties with Hezbollah and participated in the country’s civil war in support of pro-Syrian forces.

The Democratic Front for the Liberation of Palestine

The Democratic Front for the Liberation of Palestine (DFLP) broke away from the PFLP in 1969 with the aim of establishing a secular, classless Palestinian state in which Arabs and Jews could coexist peacefully. But the group has long shown a dedication to the armed struggle. One of its most notable operations was the 1974 seizure of an Israeli primary school, resulting in the deaths of 22 children in a firefight that erupted when the elite ‘Sayeret Matkal’ unit stormed the site. The DFLP participated in the First and Second Intifada. Its armed wing is known as the National Resistance Brigades or Omar al-Qassim Forces, named after its leader who was killed in 2021.

The al-Aqsa Martyrs’ Brigades

The al-Aqsa Martyrs Brigades were formed in the 2000s at the time of the Second Intifada. The secular-inspired group has ambiguous ties to Fatah, claiming to act as the movement’s military wing, but collaborates intensively with Hamas and Islamic Jihad in Gaza. Fatah has denied any official association.

Born as an offshoot of the al-Aqsa Martyrs’ Brigades, the Palestinian Mujahedin Movement separated as an independent entity in 2006 after the killing of its leader, Omar Abu Sharia. With a more Islamist orientation than the al-Aqsa Martyrs Brigades, the Movement and its Mujahedin Brigades have close ties to Iran. It is one of the Palestinian factions most recently added to the State Department’s 2018 blacklist of global terrorist groups.