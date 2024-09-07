The death toll is at least 13 dead and 15 injured. New Israeli raids on the Gaza Stripone of which hit a school housing Palestinian refugees in the Jabalya camp in the north of the enclave. The attack on the Halima Saadia school killed eight people and injured 15 others, according to the Wafa news agency, while another five people were killed after a raid on a house in the eastern part of the Nuseirat refugee camp.

Earlier, the IDF said in a statement that it had “conducted a precise attack against terrorists who were operating inside a Hamas command and control center, nestled in a compound that previously served as a school.”

According to Wafa, the victims were found in refugee tents inside the building.

Pakistani Arrested for Planning Attack on Jewish Center in New York on October 7

A citizen Pakistani resident in Canada arrested on the border with the United States, accused of planning “a terrorist attack” against a Jewish center in New York. This was announced by the American Attorney General Merrick Garland in a statement, in which he specified that the suspect wanted to strike “on October 7”, the anniversary of the Hamas attack, “with the declared goal of massacring, on behalf of the Islamic State, as many people of the Jewish religion as possible”.

Muhammad Shahzeb Khan, also known as Shazeb Jadoon, 20, is charged with “attempting to provide material support and resources” to the terrorist organization and will appear in court in Montreal, Canada, on Sept. 13, CTV News reported. He faces a maximum sentence of 20 years in prison, according to U.S. authorities, who will seek his extradition.

The arrest took place on Wednesday in the Canadian town of Ormstown, 20 kilometers from the border with the United States, where the accused had attempted to enter to carry out a “mass shooting in support” of ISIS against a “Jewish center” in Brooklyn.