A Hamas operative involved in smuggling weapons to the terrorist group through the Rafah border crossing and through tunnels running through Egypt has been killed in an airstrike. The IDF announced this according to which Wissam Abu Ishaq was targeted yesterday by a drone attack in the southern Gaza Strip.

The IDF says fighter jets and other aircraft struck dozens of other targets across Gaza yesterday, including booby-trapped buildings, buildings used by terrorist groups, tunnels and cells of armed men.

Israel raid in Lebanon

Israeli Air Force fighter jets struck several Hezbollah military facilities in the Matmoura and Chebaa areas of Lebanon overnight, the IDF said.

IDF arrests 20 people in latest raids in West Bank

The Israeli army has arrested 20 people in the latest raids in the West Bank. Most of the arrests occurred in Hebron and Jenin governorates, while others occurred in Bethlehem and Qalqilya, according to the Society of Palestinian Prisoners. Among those arrested are the mother of a Palestinian wanted by Israeli authorities and several other former detainees, the group said.

Since October 7, Israeli forces have made 9,400 arrests in daily raids across the occupied West Bank, according to the Prisoners’ Society. At least 553 people, including 137 minors, were killed and around 5,300 were injured.

Missile near freighter in southern Yemen

A missile was reported in the vicinity of a freighter 52 nautical miles south of the port of Aden, Yemen. This was announced by the Maritime Trade Operations (Ukmto) on X. According to the accident report issued by the ship’s captain, the Ukmto added that the crew was not hit.

Iraqi militia claims responsibility for launching drones over Eilat

The Islamic Resistance in Iraq has claimed responsibility for “attacking a vital target in Eilat”, using a drone. The IDF had previously reported that the UAV had exploded in maritime space near the Israeli city on the shores of the Red Sea.