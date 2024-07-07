Hamas will attempt to carry out an attack in the coming weeks in an attempt to thwart renewed efforts to close a deal with Israel for a ceasefire and the release of the hostages. The Israeli defense establishment is convinced of this, according to Channel 12.

The attack could hit inside Gaza, an area near the border with the Strip or the West Bank, the Israeli broadcaster said, adding that Egyptian mediators would also likely increase their involvement in the US- and Qatar-led negotiations after Hamas announced it had given initial approval to the latest truce proposal.

In Israel it is a day of blockades and protests

I am Demonstrations and protests have begun in Israel with traffic interruptions on roads and highways, on a national day of protests and blockades, to demand elections and an agreement for the release of the hostagesorganized exactly 9 months after the Hamas terrorist attack on October 7.

Protest organizers announced that roads will be blocked for several hours throughout the day, starting at 6:29 a.m., the exact time the devastating attack began on October 7. The day will culminate with a mass protest outside the military headquarters in Tel Aviv.

Night raids on Gaza Strip

At least Six Palestinians were killed, seven others injured in the early hours of today in a new wave of Israeli raids in several areas of the Gaza Strip. Reporting on the matter, the Palestinian news agency Wafa specifies that an air strike by the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) against a house in the central part of the Gaza Strip caused the death of at least six civilians and the wounding of an unspecified number of others. Another bombardment by the Israeli army wounded four people north of the Nuseirat camp, in the center of the Palestinian enclave, the same source reported, which also spoke of three others wounded in a third bombardment with several rockets, against the post office building in Khan Younis, in the south of the Strip, where several tents of displaced persons also went up in flames.