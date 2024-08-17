Gaza, new Israeli raid in Night

The death toll in the country has risen from 11 to at least 16 Israeli air raids made last night on the Gaza Strip: the Palestinian agency writes Wafaciting medical sources. This was reported by the ANSA.

At least 15 dead in Al-Zawaidawhere in addition to tents with displaced people, houses were also hit. A second body was also recovered from under the rubble in the Sheikh Radwan neighborhood north of Gaza City, the Wafaupdating the provisional budget for the entire Gaza Strip.

In a previous launch, the Wafa had reported at least 10 casualties in an Israeli fighter jet raid that hit “tents housing displaced people” in the town of Al-Zawaidain the central part of the Strip. The Sheikh Radwan neighborhood of Gaza City was also hit, where a residential building was hit, resulting in at least one confirmed death.

Killed 15 people belonging to the same family

Israeli airstrikes in the Gaza Strip last night killed 15 people from the same family, including nine children and three women, the Strip’s rescue services said.

The spokesperson Mahmoud Basal he specified to the AFP that the Ajlah family was exterminated, whose house was hit by the Israelis. According to the Wafa agency, the toll of the latest attacks is so far 16 dead, between Al-Zaweida, where tents of displaced people and homes were reportedly hit, and Sheikh Radwan, north of Gaza City.