Israel will oppose the return of the Palestinian National Authority (PA) to Gaza after the war against Hamas. Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu announced this during a press conference in Tel Aviv, underlining that “international pressure will not stop us”.

“There will not be a civil authority that educates its children to hate Israel, to kill Israelis, to eliminate the State of Israel. There cannot be an authority that pays the families of murderers based on the number of how many (Israelis, ed) they killed. There cannot be an authority whose leader 30 days later has not yet condemned the terrible massacre (of 7 October, ed.)”, said the prime minister, referring to the president of the PNA, Mahmoud Abbas. “There must be something else there. But in any case we must have a security check,” he added.

Netanyahu then assured that “any international pressure will not change our belief that it is our right and duty to defend ourselves“. “World leaders must continue to show their support for Israel and not give in to any pressure”, added Netanyahu, according to whom “if we want peace and security and guarantee the future of the State of Israel, we must eliminate Hamas” .

Then he threw a warning to Hezbollah on the day there was also a new speech by the leader of the Shiite formation, Hassan Nasrallah. Israel is “totally prepared” on the northern front, i.e. towards the border with Lebanon, he declared, explaining that he had warned Hezbollah that going to war with Israel would be a “fatal mistake” that would “determine the fate of Lebanon”.

Then referring to Hamas, the prime minister underlined that Israel “will not stop until it completes its mission” and that its sole aim is “victory”, adding that Hamas has “lost its grip” on Gaza and now has “nowhere to hide”.

Drama in al-Shifa hospital

Meanwhile, the situation at the al-Shifa hospital in Gaza is increasingly dramatic. Israeli authorities believe Hamas leader in Gaza Yahya Sinwar is hiding just beneath the hospital and the facility has been hit several times in the past 24 hours. According to the Strip’s Ministry of Health, medical staff and patients are unable to leave the facility, “completely besieged” by Israeli tanks. The hospital is without water, food and electricity and two premature babies died due to the electricity blackouts.

For their part, the Israeli forces (IDF) maintain that the hospital “is not under siege”, but there are clashes with “Hamas militants” in the complex that houses it. “There has been a lot of disinformation from Gaza today. There is no siege, I repeat no siege, at al-Shifa hospital. The east side of the hospital is open for the safe passage of Gazans who wish to leave it,” began Israeli army spokesman Daniel Hagari, announcing that Israel will help evacuate the children from the hospital.

The version of Doctors Without Borders is different, according to which in the last 24 hours the al-Shifa hospital was hit several times by Israeli military forces, as well as the maternity ward and the medical center. There are numerous deaths and injuries, reports MSF, whose doctors are still working inside the facility where hundreds of patients are located.

Rafah crossing reopens for foreign citizens

The Rafah border crossing linking the Gaza Strip to Egypt will be reopened today, but only to holders of foreign passports. This was announced by the Gaza border authority, according to Arab satellite TV reports.