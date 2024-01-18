“The Prime Minister must be able to say no to our friends.” Thus Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu announced that he has communicated to the United States that he opposes the establishment of a Palestinian state as part of any post-war scenario in Gaza.

“In any future agreement, Israel needs security control of all the territory west of the Jordan, this clashes with the idea of ​​sovereigntywhat can we do about it?”, asked Netanyahu in a press conference in which he stated that Israel will continue the offensive in Gaza until “a decisive victory over Hamas” and will therefore only share an agreement that allows the Jewish state to gain control of security over the entire Strip.

White House: “Nothing changes Biden's position on two states”

“Nothing changes in President Biden's position that the two-state solution is the best solution in the interests of not only the Israelis but also the Palestinians.” As John Kirby during a briefing with journalists on board Air Force One, he responds to those who ask him for a comment on Netanyahu's statements.

“It is in the best interests of the region and we will not stop working towards this goal,” added the White House Security Council spokesperson, underlining the different points of view with Netanyahu. “We believe that Palestinians have the right to live in an independent state in peace” he said again underlining that the focus remains that “Israel has what it needs to defend itself from Hamas”.

“But there will be a post-conflict Gaza, there will not be a new occupation of Gaza – he concluded -, we have been clear on this, we want a governance that represents the aspirations of the Palestinian people”.

US State Department: “Without the creation of a Palestinian state, the Israeli security issue cannot be resolved”

''There is no way'' to resolve the security issue of Israel and the region ''without the creation of a Palestinian state,'' US State Department spokesman Matthew Miller said during a conference press. ''There is no way to resolve the long-term challenges to ensure lasting security and there is no way to solve the short-term challenges of rebuilding Gaza, establishing governance in Gaza and ensure security in Gaza without the creation of a Palestinian state'' Miller said in response to Netanyahu, who today said he rejected the idea of ​​a Palestinian state and would only agree to an agreement that would allow Israel to gain security control over the entire Gaza Strip.

Arab media: “New US proposal for post-war plan”

Not just the Arab plan for a ceasefire in Gaza. The United States is reportedly seeking an agreement with Israel and Arab countries so that the Palestinian National Authority (PNA) can govern the Strip after the war, with an initially “civilian” administration, reinforced only by the police force. This was reported by Sky News Arabia, citing its sources, according to which the proposal includes “the training of the Palestinian security services, excluding the involvement of Hamas and any armed organization that opposes the two-state solution“.

With regard to guarantees for Israel's securityWashington is apparently working on the presence of Arab and international interposition forces “between the Gaza Strip and Israel on the one hand, and between the Strip and the Egyptian borders on the other”, claims the Dubai-based pan-Arab TV, while reporting that this proposal clashes with the position of the Israeli prime minister which rejects any role of the PA in the future of Gaza.