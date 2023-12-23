“Israel will continue the war until all its objectives have been achieved“, from the defeat of Hamas to the return home of the hostages held by terrorists in the Gaza Strip. This is what Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu clarified during a telephone conversation with American President Joe Biden,

During the phone call, the Israeli prime minister's office reported, Netanyahu “expressed his opinion appreciation for the position of the United States in the Security Council“, referring to the position adopted by Washington to avoid the adoption of a binding request from the UN executive for a ceasefire in Gaza.

Meanwhile, the spokesman for the Israel Defense Forces, Daniel Hagari, announced that theThe Israeli army has further expanded operations in southern Gaza, particularly against Hamas' underground infrastructure. “Since their entry into the new Hamas bases, the troops have been engaged in heavy battles,” she said.

In the Khan Younis areathe Israeli army is operating “very intensively” to dismantle the tunnels of the Palestinian terrorist group. So far, ground forces have destroyed or seized around 30,000 explosive weapons, including anti-tank missiles and RPGs, across the Gaza Strip.

In the area of ​​Daraj and Tuffah neighborhoods in Gaza City, Israeli forces found a storage of weapons in a schoolcontaining many explosive devices, rockets and “strategic” vehicles belonging to Hamas naval units, which according to Hagari could have been used against Israeli Navy ships.

Hamas weapons supply manager killed in Rafah

Still on the news front, the Israeli army announced that it had Hassan Al Atrash, responsible for military supplies for the armed wing of Hamas, was killed in Gaza, Ezzeldin al Qassam Brigades, during a raid carried out yesterday in Rafah. The Israeli military identifies Al Atrash as “responsible for supplying and producing weapons for Hamas, as well as smuggling weapons from various countries to the Gaza Strip” and “supplying weapons to terrorists” in the West Bank.

Hamas: “Five hostages dead in Israeli raid”

Hamas' armed wing says it believes they are five Israeli hostages held in the Gaza Strip died. According to the spokesperson of the al-Qassam Brigades, Abu Obeida, “as a consequence of a barbaric” Israeli bombing, “contact was lost with a group responsible for five prisoners”, Israeli hostages. According to a message reported by the website 'Palestine On Line', “we believe that prisoners died in one of these Israeli attacks in the Gaza Strip”. Hamas identifies three of the hostages “Haim Perry, Yoram Metzger and Amiram Cooper” aged between 80 and 84, who appeared in the video released last Monday by the group.

Iran threatens the Mediterranean

THE Iran's Revolutionary Guards have meanwhile threatened to close the Strait of Gibraltar and access to the Mediterranean in response to the “crimes” committed by the United States and Israel in Gaza. “This is not just rhetoric. Expect the closure of the Mediterranean Sea, the Strait of Gibraltar and other waterways soon,” said Brigadier General Mohammad Reza Naqdi, quoted by Islamic Republic media. The Pasdaran's threats follow attacks in the Red Sea carried out by their Houthi allies in Yemen against ships linked to Israel.

Gaza: 20,258 deaths since October 7

They would be 20,258 dead and 53,688 injured in the Gaza Strip since 7 October. This was reported by the Ministry of Health in Gaza, under the control of Hamas, according to news reported by the satellite TV al-Jazeera.

In one of the bloodiest raids since the beginning of the war in the enclave, Seventy-six members of an extended Palestinian family were reportedly killed in an Israeli raid against a building in Gaza City. Among the victims, according to the Gaza Civil Protection Department, are numerous members of the al-Mughrabi family, including women and children as well as Issam al-Mughrabi, a long-time employee of the United Nations Development Programme, together with his wife and their five children.

And at least 11 unarmed Palestinians were reportedly killed in Gaza City in front of their family members last December 19, the Office of the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights denounced it, specifying that the news had not yet been verified and that, however, the episode could be considered a war crime. In a note, the UN underlines that it has “received disturbing information according to which the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) summarily killed” the 11 in the al-Remal neighborhood between 8pm and 11pm four days ago. Hamas propaganda”, claims Mark Regev, advisor to Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyhu. In an interview with Sky News, Regev addressed the people of Gaza by saying that a ceasefire could be granted “tomorrow” if Hamas agreed to release the more than 100 hostages still in his hands. “We are ready for another humanitarian pause, as we did in November,” Netanyahu's advisor specified.

At least 18 people reportedly died in Israeli raids on central Gaza. According to Daqran's reports to CNN, these are victims of Israeli bombings that hit the areas of Deir al-Balah and the Al Nusairat refugee camp. The Palestinian agency Wafa reported the bombing by Israeli fighters of a house along Al-Eshrin Street, east of the camp, with a death toll of at least 18 and dozens injured.

UN: “150 thousand displaced in latest evacuations”

Beyond 150,000 people affected by latest Israeli evacuation orders to move from central Gaza to Deir al-Balah, “to extend the ongoing military operation”. Thomas White, Director of Affairs at the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestinian Refugees (UNRWA) wrote this on X, adding that the destination area “is already overwhelmed, including UNRWA shelters” .

“The people in Gaza are People. They are not pawns on a chessboard, many have already been displaced several times. The Israeli Army orders people to move to areas where air raids are taking place. No place is safe,” he later wrote White after challenging Israeli authorities over the evictions in Gaza.

Guterres: “Aid to Gaza? Israel creates enormous obstacles”

In a brief social media post in the hours after the UN Security Council passed a resolution calling for increased humanitarian aid flows to Gaza, UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said the Israeli military represents the obstacle to achieving this request. According to Guterres, in fact, the way in which Israel is waging the war in Gaza has created “enormous obstacles” to the delivery of humanitarian aid in the devastated territory where people are facing famine.

“An effective aid operation in Gaza requires security; staff able to work safely; logistics capacity; and the resumption of commercial activity,” she said. In an earlier post, Guterres noted that 136 United Nations personnel were killed in Gaza in just 75 days, “something we have never seen in the history of the United Nations.” “Nothing can justify the horrific terrorist attacks launched by Hamas on 7 October or the brutal abduction of around 250 hostages,” the UN secretary general wrote on X, calling for “all remaining hostages to be released immediately and unconditionally.”