“You cannot say you support Israel's goal of destroying Hamas and then oppose Israel when it takes the necessary actions.”. Benjamin Netanyahu frowns at the US. The Israeli prime minister makes explicit reference to tensions with President Joe Biden's administration, which opposes the Israeli operation in Rafah, in the video message sent to the Aipac conference, the association that celebrates the friendship between Israel and the United States .

“I want to be clear, Israel will win this war, at all costs”, says the Israeli prime minister again, as reported by the Times of Israel, promising that “we will finish the job in Rafah, allowing the civilian population to shelter from danger”. Because otherwise Hamas will be able to “reorganize, rearm and reconquer Gaza”. “This is intolerable for our future and we will not accept it,” he added, “we will destroy Hamas, free our hostages and ensure that Gaza is no longer a threat to Israel.”

“You can't say you oppose Hamas' strategy of using civilians as human shields and then blame Israel for the civilian victims that are the result of Hamas' strategy”, Netanyahu continued with a new attack on the Biden administration which he nevertheless thanked in his speech: “I deeply appreciate the support I have received from President Biden and his administration and I hope may it continue.”

But the jabs at Biden, who in recent days said that Netanyahu with his policy in Gaza harms rather than benefits the Israelis, did not stop there: “the vast majority of Americans are with us – he stated – I know that the vast majority majority of Congress is with us.”