Gaza | Netanyahu: International pressure will not prevent a ground attack on Rafah

Those who fled Rafah have no safe place to go.

of Israel prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu says the country's forces intend to carry out the planned ground attack on Rafah despite international pressure. Netanyahu's comments are reported in a video published by his office.

The prime minister says that no amount of international pressure will stop Israel from realizing the goals of the war, and that is why Israel intends to act in Rafah as well.

For example, the UN and the US have opposed the planned attack on Rafah, where more than a million Gazans have fled the fighting.

According to Netanyahu, Israel will not attack Rafah until civilians are allowed to flee the city.

“We will not do it if the population is trapped in their places,” Netanyahu said at a news conference in Jerusalem on Sunday.

On Saturday Director of the World Health Organization WHO under the UN Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus appealed to Israel not to launch a full-scale ground offensive in Rafah.

“An increase in violence in this densely populated area would bring more death and suffering,” he wrote message service in X.

Tedros also reminded that people in Rafah have nowhere safe to go, and there are no functioning and safe health facilities in Gaza.

Many are also too frail, hungry and sick to move again. For example, the human rights organization Human Rights Watch has accused The Israeli government for using the starvation of civilians as an instrument of warfare.

On Sunday, Israel's leadership discussed the mandate with which the country's delegation will be sent to Doha to negotiate a ceasefire in Gaza.

Netanyahu told a news conference that Israel would not accept any kind of truce that would make Israel “weak and unable to defend itself.”