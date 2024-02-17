The Israeli army will enter Rafah “regardless of any agreement” with Hamas. Benjamin Netanyahu thus challenges the public pressure that Joe Biden and his administration have been leading for days against the land operation in the south of the Gaza Strip, where over a million Palestinians are refugees.

“Everyone wants a new deal for the hostages, I want it too. It's good if we can get it, but even if we get the deal, Israel will go ahead with the military operation in Rafah,” he said in the press conference, stating that “there is no alternative to total victory and there is no way to do it except by eliminating the Hamas battalions in Rafah. And we will do it.”

“Those who want to stop us from operating in Rafah are essentially telling us: lose the war, I won't let this happen. I will not give in to any pressure“, added the Israeli prime minister, explaining that he told Biden that Israel will fight until “total victory and that this includes an action in Rafah”. An operation which, he added, “obviously” will take place only after the civilians will be given the opportunity to “evacuate to safe areas”, claiming that “there is plenty of space north of Rafah” where Palestinian refugees will be able to go“.

For Netanyahu Hamas's “delusional” demands they are the critical point for reaching an agreement on the hostages and the suspension of hostilities, if the group gives up, there can be progress.

Hamas warns: “Talks suspended until aid arrives in Gaza”

Hamas, for its part, “intends to suspend negotiations until aid enters the Gaza Strip“. A movement leader told al Jazeera, according to whom “negotiations cannot take place while the Palestinian people are struggling to survive hunger”.

The Qatari minister remains optimistic, Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al-Thani. “I believe we can see an agreement very soon, but the trend of the last few days has not been promising,” he said, speaking at the Munich Security Conference. “We will always remain optimistic, and we will always continue to push” for an agreement, added the prime minister, who is the key mediator in the negotiations.

For Al-Thani an agreement “should not be conditioned” by an agreement for the release of the hostages. “This is the dilemma we find ourselves in and which unfortunately has been misused by many countries, that in order to have a ceasefire a hostage agreement is conditional, it should not be conditional,” the Qatari prime minister said.

Israeli raids on Gaza, dozens of Palestinians killed

Meanwhile, the raids and fighting between Israel and Hamas in Gaza continue. According to what doctors from the Martyrs' hospitals of Al-Aqsa and Al-Awda told CNN, at least 30 Palestinians were killed and dozens of others injured in attacks against different areas of Deir al-Balah, in the central part of the Strip.

100 terrorists arrested in Khan Yunis

Israeli forces operating in Khan Yunis in the southern Gaza Strip have arrested “100 suspected terrorists” in Nasser Hospital. The IDF says so, as reported by the Israeli news site Ynet. Also in Khan Yunis, the IDF “conducted targeted raids against several terrorist targets where weapons were found, including grenades, explosive devices and AK-47 rifles”, they said according to a note reprinted by the Israeli news site Ynet.

Tel Aviv, thousands in the streets call for Netanyahu's resignation

Thousands of Israelis have taken to the streets of Tel Aviv and other cities to demand the resignation of the far-right government led by Benjamin Netanyahu and new elections. The demonstrators, among whom are the family members of the hostages, are asking the prime minister to accept the ceasefire and the agreement for the release of the hostages still in the hands of Hamas. Protests were also recorded near Netanyahu's villa in Caesarea.

Herzog to Blinken: “The priority is to finish eradicating Hamas”

“The priority is that Israel's security is preserved and to do this we must complete the work of eradicating Hamas structures“. This is how Israeli President Isaac Herzog responded to Antony Blinken who today in Munich spoke of the “real opportunities we face, for a more secure future for Israelis, Palestinians and all friends in the region”. “I heard his speech today – said Herzog while meeting the US Secretary of State on the sidelines of the work of the Munich conference – and I think I found it interesting, I believe that there are opportunities that need to be studied”. But Herzog insisted on the fact that, in addition the destruction of Hamas, for Israel “in these difficult times”, the priority is the release of the hostages. “We want them at home and we are working with the international community, with you on the issue of humanitarian aid so that we can increase it in accordance with humanitarian laws where and when necessary”, concluded the Israeli president.

For his part, Blinken reiterated that “the United States cannot support a military ground operation in Rafah without a credible and enforceable plan to ensure the safety of the more than one million refugees.” The two leaders, State Department spokesman Matthew Miller said, “discussed efforts to secure the release of the hostages and obtain a humanitarian pause that could make it possible to increase the flow of humanitarian aid to Palestinian civilians in Gaza. Finally, the Secretary of State “underlined the need for all parties to adopt suitable measures to protect the lives of civilians and prevent the conflict from spreading”. And he reiterated “the United States' commitment to lasting peace in the region that includes the creation of a Palestinian state with security guarantees for Israel.”

Houthis claim missile attack against oil tanker in the Red Sea

Meanwhile, Yemen's Houthis have claimed responsibility for launching missiles against the British tanker Pollux in the Red Sea. This morning on The Houthis reiterate the threat: they will not hesitate “to implement and expand military operations in defense of beloved Yemen and to confirm concrete solidarity with the Palestinian people” until “a ceasefire and the lifting of the siege on the Gaza Strip” .

WSJ: “US to send bombs and other weapons to Israel”

The Biden Administration is reportedly preparing to send bombs and other weapons to Israel despite the United States pushing for a ceasefire in the conflict in Gaza. The Wall Street Journal writes this, citing American officials and former officials. According to the newspaper's sources, the possible supply – still under internal review and with details that could change – would include, among other things, around a thousand Mk-82 bombs and Kmu-572 kits. All worth an estimated tens of millions of dollars.

Gaza: “Almost 29,000 dead since October 7”

Almost 29,000 people have died in the Gaza Strip since October 7th. The new toll from the Ministry of Health in Gaza, under the control of Hamas since 2007, speaks of at least 28,858 dead and 68,667 injured. The al-Jazeera satellite TV reported it.