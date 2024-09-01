Biden: Gaza Negotiators Reach Fundamental Agreements

Participants in international consultations on the introduction of a ceasefire in Gaza and the release of hostages held by the Palestinian movement Hamas have reached fundamental agreements, US President Joe Biden said. This is written by TASS.

According to him, the parties have made it clear that they agree with the principles of the agreement. “We think we can make a deal,” Biden said.

He said he remains optimistic. “I think we are on the verge of reaching an agreement,” he added.

On August 18, Hamas spokesman Ahmed Abdel Hadi said that negotiations on a ceasefire in Gaza and the release of hostages had failed. According to him, the Biden administration continues to pretend that the atmosphere around peace talks remains favorable, but this is not true.