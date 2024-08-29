Abdullah Abu Daif (Gaza, Cairo)

Palestinian sources said yesterday that the prisoner exchange and ceasefire negotiations in the Gaza Strip, which are taking place in the Qatari capital, Doha, have achieved progress in some files, but have faced obstacles in other files, while the sources expected the negotiations to continue to future rounds.

Media outlets reported that the most prominent obstacle still revolves around the “Philadelphi Corridor” separating the Gaza Strip and Egypt, explaining that the Israeli side offered to establish 4 watchtowers on the corridor during the first phase, which will last 6 weeks, which is rejected by the Hamas movement.

The sources confirmed that there is progress in a number of other files related to the Gaza negotiations, most notably the return of the displaced from the south of the Strip to its north, the exchange of prisoners, and the operation of the Rafah crossing with Egypt.

In this context, Egyptian President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi warned yesterday of the dangers of regional escalation due to the ongoing war in the Gaza Strip and the dangerous escalation in the West Bank.

This came during Sisi’s reception of a delegation from a number of US Congressional committees, headed by Senator Joni Ernst, according to presidential spokesman Ahmed Fahmy.

The spokesman explained that the American delegation was keen during the meeting to emphasize the importance that various American institutions and departments attach to bilateral relations and the strategic partnership between Egypt and the United States, which represents the cornerstone of regional stability.

In addition, the regional spokesman for the US State Department, Samuel Werberg, announced that the United States is working intensively in coordination with regional and international partners to achieve calm in the Middle East, and to support ongoing diplomatic efforts to find a permanent solution to the conflict, including working with the United Nations and other international bodies to secure a ceasefire in the Gaza Strip, release hostages, and ensure humanitarian aid reaches civilians.

The US State Department spokesman stressed in special statements to Al-Ittihad the importance of exploiting all available diplomatic means to achieve this goal and prevent the escalation of the conflict in the Middle East region during the coming period, which would allow for the establishment of peace and work to achieve the two-state solution and a sustainable ceasefire, which the United States is working to establish during the coming period.

Samuel said that he will work closely with a group of partners in the region, including Egypt and Qatar, to promote peace and stability.

“These partnerships aim to achieve a sustainable ceasefire in Gaza, ensure the provision of humanitarian assistance, and release hostages, in addition to seeking diplomatic solutions that prevent the escalation of the conflict and achieve long-term peace. We appreciate the efforts of these countries and our other partners in the region to support common goals,” he said.

The United States of America, in cooperation with peace partners in the Arab region, continues to work to achieve calm between the various parties and stop the military escalation, which will allow the war to stop, preserve the lives of civilians, and establish peace in the region after nearly 11 months since the start of the war on Gaza, which claimed the lives of tens of thousands of civilians.