A source familiar with the matter told Reuters that talks on a ceasefire and the release of hostages in the Gaza Strip are continuing on Thursday evening, and all participants are expected to resume the meeting on Friday.

For its part, Egyptian sources familiar with the negotiations said that the differences between the parties concerned “are still great.”

Cairo News Channel quoted a “high-level Egyptian source” as saying that the Egyptian security delegation is making intensive efforts to reach an agreement between the parties.

These negotiations are being held with the participation of the United States, Egypt, Qatar and Israel in the absence of a delegation representing Hamas, which has announced its refusal to renegotiate what was previously agreed upon, accusing Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu of procrastinating and prolonging the war.