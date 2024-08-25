Informed sources reported that a delegation from Hamas, headed by Khalil Al-Hayya, will be close to the meeting place.

These negotiations come amid expectations that this round will be pivotal to stopping the Israeli attacks in Gaza, as Washington is working intensively with regional mediators to discuss additional proposals to bridge the large gaps between the positions of Israel and Hamas.

Discussions focus in particular on implementation mechanisms to ensure the sustainability of any agreement reached.

The success of this round depends largely on Washington’s ability to pressure Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to accept the terms on offer.

If these efforts succeed, an agreement may be announced to stop the war in Gaza.