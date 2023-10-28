In the end the international mobilization convinced Elon Musk who announced the availability of Starlink services in Gazaeven if – he specified in a post – the satellite communications system “will support connectivity to internationally recognized humanitarian organizations in Gaza”.

Since yesterday evening there had been an incessant tom-tom on social media inviting the South African billionaire to be “the hero of the Palestinians: open Starlink, like you did with Ukraine!”. While Israeli troops were striking in the northern area of ​​Gaza without electricity or telephone or internet communications, a global campaign was launched on Palestinian Twitter profiles (and not only) under the hashtag #starlinkforgaza asking Musk to guarantee communications to a now isolated. Overnight, Paltel, one of two telecommunications companies providing services to Gaza, confirmed that all communications within Gaza and between the Strip and the outside world had been cut.

However, Musk also added in a second post that “it is unclear who has the authority for land connections in Gaza, but we know that no terminal requested a connection in that area“, highlighting the lack of infrastructure suitable for satellite connections.