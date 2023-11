Passage to Egypt reopens and more than 500 foreigners leave the Gaza Strip. | Photo: EFE/EPA/HAITHAM IMAD

This Sunday (12), around 500 foreign citizens or with dual nationality and at least seven Palestinians wounded crossed the Gaza Strip for the Egypt on a new day of evacuation through the border crossing of Rafahreopened today after remaining closed for the past two days.

O Itamaraty reported this Sunday that a group of 32 Brazilians and his family, managed to cross the border between Gaza and Egypt. The original number was 34but two people preferred to stay in the conflict zone “for personal reasons” — a 50 year old woman and her 12 year old daughteraccording to the Brazilian ambassador to Palestine, Alessandro Candeas. Others 50 Brazilians and their families continue to wait for the next list.

The Secretary General of the North Sinai Red Crescent, Raed Abdel Nasser, told the press that seven injured people arrived in ambulances to Egyptian territory from the Palestinian enclave with seven companions. All were transferred to hospitals in North Sinai. The hospital center Al Arishthe closest to the border, located 40 kilometers of Rafah, was the one that received the most injuries.

The arrival of these people comes after the Gaza Borders and Crossings Authority announced on Saturday (11) night the reopening of the crossing for evacuations, after two days of closure for people to leavealthough on Friday (10) trucks with humanitarian aid were authorized to enter Gaza.

On the other hand, as indicated to the EFE Agency humanitarian sources, at least 53 trucks with aid crossed the Egyptian side of Rafah on their way to Gaza, this Sunday (12). These are in addition to more than 800 trucks that, according to different estimates, have entered the Gaza Strip since Israel authorized their entry in October 21st.

Humanitarian organizations denounce, however, that the aid that has arrived so far is insufficient and the aid agency United Nations for Palestinian refugees (UNRWA) warned that this represents only “a drop in the ocean of needs” of the population of Gaza.