Hamas claims to have fired 5,000 rockets and killed and captured Israeli soldiers

The Ezedin Al Qasam Brigades, the armed wing of Hamas, confirmed this Sunday that they have launched more than 5,000 rockets from Gaza into Israel, and that they have kidnapped the bodies of dozens of Israeli soldiers killed in clashes on the border, and at except one alive.

The commander of the Al Qasam Brigades, Mohamed Deif, announced the launch of Operation Al Aqsa Storm, “a battle that opened with the launch of more than 5,000 rockets towards the heart of Tel Aviv,” indicated the Islamist group. .

In addition, militants from the group infiltrated today into the Israeli city of Sderot, where a battle broke out with Israeli troops, as well as on the border with Gaza, where militants kidnapped dozens of dead and wounded Israeli soldiers, as confirmed by the Al Brigades. Qasam. According to the militia, its members have freed Palestinian prisoners from the Israeli prison in Ashkelon, and in videos spread on social networks they are also seen on the streets of Gaza with an Israeli military vehicle and with the dead body of a soldier. The Islamist group Islamic Jihad, also with a strong presence and an armed wing within Gaza, reported that it has joined the attack.

According to Israeli media, the multiple attack by Gaza caught the Israeli Intelligence services by surprise. Beyond the state of war declared by the Army, Defense Minister Yoav Gallant ordered the mobilization of reservists and announced “a special security situation” within Israel, “in a radius of zero to 80 kilometers from the Gaza Strip.” ”. This allows the Army to “provide civilians with safety instructions and close down relevant sites.” Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu will meet with his Security Cabinet at 12:00 (Spanish peninsular time).