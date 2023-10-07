Gaza militias have launched an unprecedented surprise attack against Israel, with an intense barrage of rockets and infiltrations of armed men from the Strip. The alarms warning of the launch of projectiles have sounded one after another in the early hours of this Saturday, including in places where it only happens in the greatest escalations of tension, such as Tel Aviv or Jerusalem. There have been at least dozens in just one hour, with the country at half throttle because it coincides with the day of the sabbath and the end of the Jewish holiday of Sukkot. Health services have reported one death and 15 injuries, two of them seriously.

“The terrorist organization Hamas has launched a combined attack, including rocket fire and terrorist infiltrations into Israeli territory from the Gaza Strip. “The Israeli Army will defend Israeli civilians and the terrorist organization Hamas will pay a high price for its actions,” the Israeli army said in a statement. The Armed Forces have declared a state of readiness for war.

The Israeli army has reported that “several terrorists have infiltrated Israeli territory from the Gaza Strip,” crossing the ultra-protected border. The authorities have asked the general population to stay near shelters and, specifically, residents in towns near the strip to stay in their homes.

The leader of the armed wing of Hamas, the Ezedín Al Qasam Brigades, Mohammed Deif, has announced that it is the beginning of an operation motivated by the “attacks” on the Esplanade of the Mosques in Jerusalem, a recent focus of tension, and the hardening of the situation of Palestinian prisoners.

A woman around 60 years old is the first fatality of the operation, which is unprecedented since Hamas controlled Gaza in 2007, and which the leader of the armed wing of the Islamist movement has defined as “bigger than the occupation [Israel] think”.

The Israeli Prime Minister, Benjamin Netanyahu, will shortly convene a high-level meeting to analyze the situation, and has traveled to the headquarters of the Ministry of Defense in Tel Aviv, where its head, Yoav Gallant, is already present.

Pending Israel’s response, the Gaza Ministry of Education has announced the cancellation of all school classes.

