And of 71 dead and 289 injured in a series of Israeli air raids in the al-Mawasi regionwest of Khan Younis, Palestinian sources report. The al-Mawasi area is home to thousands of displaced people who fled after the start of the Israeli operation in the Gaza Strip, designated by the Israeli army as a ‘humanitarian safe zone’.

The targets of the raids were Mohammed Deif, commander of Hamas’ military wing, and the head of the Khan Younis Brigade, Rafa’a Salameh.. The Israel Defense Forces confirmed this, saying the two were in a low-rise building between the al-Mawasi area and Khan Younis, in a civilian environment, but not in a tent city for displaced Palestinians. According to military sources, dozens more Hamas operatives were in the area of ​​the site when it was hit.

Israeli intelligence believes Deif was seriously injured. Ynet reports. Saudi TV al-Hadath also reported that Mohammed Deif was seriously injured while the commander of the Khan Younis Brigade of Hamas was killed.

Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant met with the heads of the Defense Forces and the Shin Bet, the internal intelligence service, “in light of the latest developments in the Gaza Strip,” Israeli media reported.

Hamas Denies Deif Was Target. It’s “False”said a senior official of the group, Sami Abu Zuhri. “The Israeli claims are senseless and are aimed at justifying the horrific massacre,” he told Reuters, quoted by mainstream Israeli media. “All the martyrs are civilians and what happened is a serious escalation of the war of genocide, which has the support of the Americans and the silence of the world.”