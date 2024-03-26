The drama of humanitarian aid in Gaza continues. Today, March 26, 18 Palestinians died following aid drops along the coast of the enclave. According to the authorities of the Strip, six people died “in the crush” of citizens crowded to get aid and 12 people drowned while trying to reach loads off the coast of northern Gaza after dozens of people jumped into the water to recover the crates. A figure also confirmed by CNN which speaks of at least 12 drowned in an attempt to reach food aid that ended up in the sea, off the beach of Beit Lahia.

According to a witness heard by the broadcaster, the aid fell about a kilometer from the coast and “many men who did not know how to swim drowned” while trying to fish it out. Images seen by CNN show hundreds of Palestinians rushing towards the site where the aid had been parachuted, with some jumping into the sea. In subsequent images, several bodies are seen on the beach, with some trying to resuscitate them.

At the moment it is not clear which country is involved in this airdrop. After the massacre of civilians waiting for humanitarian aid trucks in Gaza on February 29, several countries began parachuting aid in Palestinian territory. Help from the air was sent from Egypt, Germany, Great Britain, the United States, Singapore and a joint Jordan-United Arab Emirates mission.

Hamas: “Enough aid drops from the sky, they are offensive”

But the method is proving to be difficult and dangerous, as well as insufficient to satisfy the enormous needs of the population. Already at the beginning of March at least five people were crushed to death after being hit by packages launched by air to the population. In fact, the parachute did not open, causing the boxes to fall on the people who were gathering in large numbers to take the packages. “Dispatch operations from aircraft have become a real danger to the lives of the population“, complained the press office of the Strip Authority.

Hamas demands to stop parachuting food aid from the sky over the northern Gaza Strip. “We demand an end to aid delivery operations in this offensive, wrong, inappropriate and unnecessary manner,” the Hamas government in Gaza said, quoted by CNN.