War, massacre in a refugee camp. Christmas under the bombs in the Strip

The war between Israel hey Palestinians it doesn't even stop at Christmas. Yet another night of bombing, a Gaza they register at least 70 dead among civilians. The Hamas Health Ministry announced that many people were killed in an Israeli attack on houses in a refugee camp in the Strip. The ministry, which in a previous toll had reported at least 60 deaths, said the Israeli attack destroyed at least three houses in the al-Maghazi refugee camp, in the center of the Strip. The balance sheet could not immediately be confirmed by an independent source. When asked about the matter, the Israeli military said it was “verifying” the information. Health Ministry spokesman Ashraf al-Qudra said that the bombing has destroyed “a block of inhabited houses” and that the toll is “likely to increase” due to the large number of families present at the time of the attack.

No giant Christmas trees, no flashy nativity scene, little joy. A veil of sadness has enveloped Bethlehem, a city that is usually decked out for Christmas, but this year has been overshadowed by the war in the Gaza Strip. Few faithful and tourists walked the streets of the Palestinian city in the occupied West Bank, which according to Christian tradition is the birthplace of Jesus Christ. Tourists have abandoned the region since the start of the war between Israel and Hamas on October 7. As for Palestinian Christians, their heart is not in the celebrations, which have been largely canceled by the municipality, since they cannot remain indifferent to the fate of their fellow citizens, besieged and bombed in Gaza. In front of the Basilica of the Nativityinstead of the life-size nativity scene and the colossal Christmas tree, a work of art has been installed on the ground that evokes the Gaza tragedy: Mary and Joseph, gray statues, among a jumble of debris and metal sheets, behind the barbed wire. On the building next door, a large banner: “Stop the genocide, stop the displacement, lift the blockade”: “the bells of Bethlehem are ringing for a ceasefire in Gaza”.

