An Israeli raid hit the Jabalia refugee camp, in the northern Gaza Strip. According to Palestinian sources, the dead would be over 50 and at least 150 injured. The Israel Defense Forces claimed responsibility for the killing of “a large number of terrorists”, including Ibrahim Bihari, one of the leaders of the attack that Hamas launched on October 7 against Israel.

“IDF fighters, based on intelligence information from the ISA (Israel Security Authority) killed Ibrahim Bihari, commander of the Hamas Central Jabaliya battalion. Bihari was one of the leaders responsible for sending ‘Nukbha’ terrorists to Israel to carry out the bloody attack on October 7. Numerous Hamas terrorists were hit in the raid”, the IDF reports.

“Bihari oversaw all military operations in the northern Gaza Strip since the IDF entered it. He was also responsible for sending the terrorists who carried out the terrorist attack on the port of Ashdod in 2014 in which 13 Israelis were murdered, as well as having directed rocket fire at Israel and having carried out numerous attacks on the IDF over the past twenty years,” the defense forces said.

“His elimination – the note reads – was conducted as part of a large-scale raid against terrorists and terrorist infrastructure of the Central Jabaliya Battalion, which had taken control of several civilian buildings in Gaza. The attack damaged Hamas command and control in the areaas well as its ability to conduct military activity against IDF soldiers operating in the Gaza Strip.”

“As a result of the raid, a large number of terrorists who were with Bihari were killed. Underground terrorist structures under the buildings collapsed after the attack”, conclude the IDF, repeating “the appeal to the residents of the area to move to south for their safety”.

The director of the Indonesian hospital in Gaza referred to “hundreds” of dead and injured people arriving at the hospital. “Many are still under the rubble,” she added. In Israel, Channel 12 announced that it was a raid on “a Hamas facility” and “dozens of terrorists, including field commanders, were killed.” Channel 12 sources said the camp was “a major terrorist target.”

The Hamas-controlled Gaza Ministry of Health spoke of “20 buildings completely destroyed by the Israeli bombardment that hit a neighborhood of Jabalia”. CNN pointed out that photos of the site show some huge craters, surrounded by rubble and damaged buildings.

“What you see is a scene you cannot imagine,” another hospital doctor, Mohammad al Rann, told the American broadcaster, explaining that the wounded are everywhere “in the beds, on the floor, in the corridors and in the reception area” and underlining that the majority of injuries are caused by explosions.

The camp was ”completely destroyed” by Israeli air strikes, according to Hamas Foreign Ministry spokesman Iyad al-Bazum, who spoke outside a hospital in Khan Younis. ”These buildings housed hundreds of people,” he said, ”The occupation air forces destroyed this district with six American-made bombs. It is the last massacre carried out by Israel’s aggression in the Gaza Strip”.

Stating that there are 400 victims, dead and wounded, al-Bazum asked the ”international community to intervene immediately to stop Israel before it is too late”.