Elly Schlein does not show up at the peace marches, Conte and Fratoianni criticize

Elly Schlein rejects the reconstructions of those who paint a Democratic Party that stays away from the streets for peace. “The Democratic Party is there and will be there with many leaders and many militants as we announced yesterday and is bringing its very clear position on the conflict to all institutional settings, on avoiding escalation in any way and the need to provide humanitarian aid to the population of Gaza”.

Despite this, the choice to leave ‘freedom of conscience’ to his followers participation in the demonstrations that were held yesterday in many Italian cities is mainly being discussed by potential allies of the Democratic Party. “Today’s square was a great occasion, it’s really sorry for those who won’t be there”, says Nicola Fratoianni of Alleanza Verdi e Sinistra. “The platform of the demonstrations is that of the Peace and Disarmament Network”, observes Fratoianni again, “the perfect platform, to which everyone adheres, without ambiguity. They are the squares of those demonstrating for the release of all the hostages, in the name of friendship with Israel which, however, can only go hand in hand with the construction of a credible peace also for the Palestinian people”.

Giuseppe Conte sends a clear message: “I believe that when we talk about peace we must have the courage to go all the way”. But at the same time he underlines that he does not want to enter into the internal dynamics of another party. Furthermore, in the last few hours, the Democrats have adjusted their line on the basis of what was decided by the European Parliament, moving from the request for a humanitarian “ceasefire” to that of a humanitarian “pause”. All to allow aid to the civilian population of Gaza. Even on this, however, the former Prime Minister sees it differently.

“The request for a ceasefire is in the meantime preparatory to an immediate evacuation of wounded civilians upon entry into the Gaza Strip of humanitarian aid: it is difficult to guarantee humanitarian intervention while the bombings continue”, says Conte. “The civilians of Gaza cannot be subjected to the blackmail of having to choose between a forced evacuation from their homes or remaining under carpet bombing”.

The solution, for the M5s president, can only be that “based on the resolutions of the United Nations and the principle of Two Peoples, Two States, must be the priority of the international community: and this is what we will reiterate when we take to the streets tomorrow”. Words that Schlein seems to share when he explains that “today’s demonstrations are for the protection of civilians and we too as the Democratic Party are insisting on the protection of all civilians because the number of victims is already very high. We must prevent innocents from continuing to die and make an effort to restart the peace process towards Two Peoples Two States.”

The person who announced his presence at the demonstrations is the head of the Dem delegation in the European Parliament, Brando Benifei: “At this moment it is essential to strongly support what the European Council has also decided in recent hours, with respect to the crisis in the Middle East: immediate release of all hostages, protection of civilians, respect for international law and international humanitarian law”, explains the Democratic Party exponent.

