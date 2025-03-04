Gaza looks at Cairo, where the Arab League celebrates an emergency meeting to agree on a plan for the future of the strip that offers an alternative to Donald Trump, who wants to expel the two million inhabitants to raise there … The ‘Riviera’ of the Middle East. The initiative is from Egypt that, together with Jordan, is the place to which the US president proposes to send to the Palestinians. The authorities of Cairo, Like Amman’s, They reject this mass expulsion and work in “a reconstruction that guarantees the permanence of the population.”

The situation in the strip is very complicated and the high fire agreed a month ago has remained in Limbo after the Israeli refusal of negotiating the passage to the second phase. Benjamín Netanyahu presses Hamas to release all the hostages that remain in his possession, but is not willing to withdraw his troops from the strip or agree a high definitive fire.

The Israelis have broken the agreement in phases and raise a new proposal that offers to stretch the truce to the sacred month of Ramadan in exchange for the release of the captives. According to Netanyahu, it is an American proposal, although Trump’s envoy, Steve Witkoff, He has not said anything about it or is expected to return to the region to raise this new scenario.

Hamas insists on the need to respect the agreement in force since January 19, the mediators censor the Israeli attitude, but the Jewish state has strength and has resorted to the total blockade of the entry of aid and threat to cut water and electricity. The Islamists denounced the attempt of the enemy of bringing the situation to the “starting point” when refusing to enter the second phase. Netanyahu’s response was to threaten “consequences that cannot imagine” if they do not release the hostages. Army and intelligence services estimate that they remain about 59 hostages in Gaza, Of those who have died during captivity.

The closure of the crosses caused the immediate rise of prices inside Gaza, where people ran to the markets to gather food.

Tour of war

The ultra -nationalist ministers of the Israeli government ask the prime minister to “open the doors of hell” in Gaza and bombard the food stores. The former Minister of National Security of Israel, Itamar Ben Gvir, demands a “mass famine” for the population of the strip and the return of the bombing with “tremendous force.” The problem for Netanyahu is the pressure of the relatives of the captives, who require them to respect the agreement and move on to a second phase to guarantee the safe release of their loved ones.

Israel’s parliament lived a day of tension since hostage and victims families, around about 1,500 peopleThey tried to attend a session in which, for the first time, Netanyahu was going to answer questions about the delay of the research on Hamas attacks on October 7 and security failures that occurred that day. Military and intelligence controls in the country have sung the mea blame for the serious events and have resigned, but among the political leaders no one has assumed responsibilities. There were clashes between family members and security forces and a pitched battle was lived. The relatives who finally managed to pass and turned their backs on Netanyahu when he took the floor. The prime minister accused the polarization of the opposition and accused them of “inciting the division and saying terrible things” about the government as “we are sending the hostages to death.”