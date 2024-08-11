At a campaign event in Phoenix, the White House Democrat said Israel has the right to “hunt down Hamas,” but also has “a significant responsibility” to avoid casualties among its population.

“Once again” “too many civilians have been killed” in Gaza. Vice President and Democratic candidate for the White House, Kamala Harris, reiterated this, speaking a few hours after the “horrific massacre” in the Tabin school in Gaza City, where an Israeli raid reportedly killed about a hundred civilians, while the IDF claimed to have killed 19 “terrorists” from Islamic Jihad and Hamas. During a campaign event in Phoenix, Arizona, Harris – who had already denounced the too many Palestinian civilian deaths when she met Benjamin Netanyahu in Washington at the end of July – said that Israel has the right to “hunt down Hamas”, but also has “the important responsibility” to avoid civilian casualties.