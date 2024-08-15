Crucial day today, Thursday 15 August 2024, in Doha, Qatar in an attempt to establish a ceasefire in Gaza and on the ceasefire and release of hostages while the conflict does not stop. Hamas reiterated that it will not be present to the talks with Israel, which were mediated by the United States, Egypt and Qatar, but is willing to be briefed later on the points discussed.

Today’s talks are seen as a crucial moment in the effort to secure a ceasefire and facilitate a hostage exchange in the Gaza conflict. It is hoped that a breakthrough could also prevent a significant retaliatory strike by Iran against Israel and a substantial escalation of the war.

Hamas is losing faith in the US ability to mediate and will only attend the Doha talks if they focus on implementing Joe Biden’s proposal presented in May and supported by the international community. “We have informed the mediators,” Osama Hamdan, a member of Hamas’s political bureau, said in an interview with the AP that was reported by several media outlets, “that each meeting should be based on discussing the implementation of mechanisms and deadlines, rather than negotiating something new.” “Otherwise,” he warned, “Hamas sees no reason to participate.”

Israel Security Cabinet Meets Tonight

During a brief ceasefire, more than 100 hostages were freed, mostly women and elderly people. According to Israeli estimates, Hamas still holds 115 hostages, many of whom may no longer be alive. On the eve of the talks, Israel reportedly drew up a list of the names of the 33 living hostages it insists on releasing in the first phase of the deal.

Meanwhile, the Israeli security cabinet is scheduled to meet at 9 p.m. tonight at the Kirya military headquarters in Tel Aviv, Israeli media reported. The cabinet meeting is expected to take place at approximately the same time as the talks in Doha.

US: “There is no more time to waste”

The White House considers “the resumption of talks an important step. CIA Director Burns will participate,” White House spokeswoman Karine Jean-Pierre told reporters.

During his visit to Beirut, on the eve of the expected resumption of negotiations for Gaza, US special envoy Amos Hochstein said the time has come for diplomatic solutions for Gaza and Lebanon. Hochstein met with Parliament Speaker Nabih Berri, a close ally of Hezbollah, with whom he discussed the framework agreement on the table for the ceasefire in Gaza.

“He and I agree that there is no more time to waste and that there are no more valid excuses for either side to delay further,” Hochstein told reporters. “The agreement would also make a diplomatic solution possible here in Lebanon and prevent the outbreak of a wider conflict.”

IDF orders Khan Younis evacuation

Meanwhile, the Israeli military has issued a new evacuation order for Palestinians in the Khan Younis area in the southern Gaza Strip, where the IDF is currently waging an offensive.

According to The Times of Israel, Colonel Avichay Adraee, the IDF’s Arabic-language spokesperson, has released a list of areas that must be evacuated. The announcement calls on Palestinians in the Khan Younis suburb of al-Qarara to evacuate to the humanitarian zone designated by Israel.

Two Palestinians Killed in IDF Attack on Nablus

At least two Palestinians were killed in what the Israeli army called an anti-terrorist operation in Nablus on Wednesday night. During the operation, the IDF said, soldiers were targeted and responded by shooting. Al Jazeera previously reported that Israeli shelling left casualties in the Balata refugee camp in the central-northern West Bank, on the outskirts of Nablus.

An Israeli Air Force drone attacked armed Palestinian militants in the Balata refugee camp in the West Bank city of Nablus, the army’s radio station X reported, saying two terrorists were killed and four wounded. The Israeli military said it had exchanged fire with terrorists who shot and threw improvised explosive devices.