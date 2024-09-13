This morning, dozens of mothers are crowding the corridors of the Khalil Suleiman Hospital in Jenin, with little boys and girls on their laps and signs of exhaustion on their faces. They want to see Wissam Baker, pediatrician and director of the clinic. “They all had to cope on their own for more than ten days. As long as the Israelis were there, no one dared to come,” says Baker. “Now the soldiers are gone and people are trying to catch up. It’s always the same after such operations: the shops are full, our waiting rooms are full.” The hospital director leans back in his chair and runs his hand over his grey-speckled moustache. “These military operations are always torture for the people,” he then says. “But it hasn’t been as bad as this time for a long time.”