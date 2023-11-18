More bombs south of Gaza. Many children died

An Israeli air strike on a residential neighborhood in the southern Gaza Strip has left 26 dead, according to Al Jazeera Arabic. Palestinian state news agency Wafa said “around 26 people” were killed, most of whom were children.

The bombing, Wafa specifies, it occurred in the town of Khan Younis and also caused dozens of injuries. The agency also says that the area around the Indonesian hospital in Beit Lahiya, in northern Gaza, was hit, as well as targets in the Jabaliya camp, also in northern Gaza.

The director of the Nasser hospital in Khan Younis confirmed to AFP that 26 people were killed in a bombing which hit three residential buildings in the town. The hospital director also specified that 23 people were seriously injured.

The Israeli army announced that its fighter planes and helicopters attacked Hezbollah positions and targets in southern Lebanon, in response to rocket fire from Lebanese territory towards Israel in the last 24 hours. The Israeli military also said it attacked the rocket launch site used to strike its position in the Har Dov region on Friday morning. This is what Haaretz reports.

