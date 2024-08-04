Gaza | Israeli school attack kills at least 17 people, Gaza authorities say

Gaza|In addition, several were injured in the attack.

in Gaza The Israeli attack on the school has killed at least 17 people, say the civil protection authorities in Gaza. Ten people were previously reported to have died in Saturday’s attack.

The Population Protection Agency says that several others were also injured in the attack. According to the representative of the agency, the school has accommodated people who have had to leave their homes due to the fighting after Israel attacked Gaza.

Israel confirms it carried out the attack, but says the school was a hideout for Hamas fighters. Israel has repeatedly accused Hamas of exploiting civilian targets, but Hamas has denied Israel’s accusations.