“Over the top”. For the first time since the start of the war in Gaza, Joe Biden admitted that Benjamin Netanyahu's response “was exaggerated”





The Arab broadcaster Al Jazeera says that at least Eight people were killed and 18 others injured in attacks by Israeli forces on two houses in Rafah, in the south of the Gaza Strip. United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres warned Israel that its plan for a military operation against Rafah “will exponentially increase what is already a humanitarian nightmare with untold regional consequences.” Guterres said on social media that he was alarmed by reports that “the Israeli army intends to focus on Rafah.” “Half the population of Gaza is now crammed into Rafah with nowhere to go,” he said.

Biden: 'Israel's response to Gaza was exaggerated' – “Over the top“. For the first time since the beginning of the war in Gaza, Joe Biden, who immediately supported Israel unconditionally, admitted that Benjamyn Netanyahu's response “was exaggerated”. In a press conference called at the last minute at the White House, the American president, visibly irritated by the comments in the press following the publication of the report by special prosecutor Robert Hur on the management of classified documents when he was a senator and Barack Obama's number two, answered journalists' questions, not only on the case in question but also on the situation in the Middle East.

“Israel's response to Gaza has been exaggerated”, declared the commander-in-chief, claiming to have put pressure on the Israeli government “to allow the entry of humanitarian aid. I convinced Netanyahu, I applied strong pressure”, he said . “There are many innocent people dying of hunger, innocent women and children who desperately need help. I spoke on the phone with the Saudis to get as much aid as possible to Gaza.” Biden also stressed that he is pushing for an agreement on the ceasefire and hostages. “I'm working on it tirelessly“. As for the report by special prosecutor Hur on the management of classified papers when he was a senator and vice president, Biden said he was satisfied with having been completely acquitted of any crime and wanted to underline the difference between himself and Donald Trump. On the case “I have collaborated with the justice system, testifying for five hours over two days, 8 and 9 October, in the aftermath of the Hamas attack against Israel, therefore in the midst of an international crisis. On the contrary, Trump lied and did not cooperate,” Biden attacked.

However, the commander-in-chief did not like the prosecutor's notes on his alleged memory problems, in particular the reference to the fact that he did not remember the date of the death of his son Beau, who died from cancer at the age of 45. “How dare he?“, declared a visibly shaken Biden. “I don't need anyone to remind me when my son died: I remember every minute, every moment of that day.” Given the interest that the part of the report on the US president's mental capabilities has aroused in the media, Biden wanted to clarify that his memory “is good: look what I have done since I was president”. And then he joked with the Fox correspondent at the White House. “Maybe my memory is bad because I have you allowed to ask me the question,” he said.