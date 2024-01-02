Gaza, Israeli raid in the center of the Strip: 15 civilians killed

Israel announces that fighting will continue in Gaza throughout 2024. A Hamas commander who led the attack on the kibbutzim was killed in Gaza. Israel has decided to defend itself before the Hague Court against charges of genocide. A Hamas commander who led the attack on the kibbutz was killed in Gaza.

Israeli attacks during the night in southern Gaza

Israeli air and tank attacks in southern Gaza intensified overnight. The Times of Israel reports it.

Charges of genocide for Israel, will appear at the Hague Court

Israel will appear before the International Court of Justice in The Hague to defend itself against charges of genocide leveled against it last week by South Africa in relation to the military attack in the Gaza Strip. The newspaper Haaretz reports this, specifying that the decision was taken during a meeting chaired by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and followed consultations with the Ministry of Justice, the army and the National Security Council. Israel will now seek to prevent the Court from issuing an interim order seeking to halt its campaign in the Palestinian enclave, it said.

Gaza: 15 dead in Israeli raid

The Palestinian Wafa news agency says 15 Palestinian civilians were killed and several others injured in an Israeli shelling that hit a house in Deir el-Balah, in the center of the Gaza Strip, on Monday evening.

The Ford aircraft carrier will return from the Mediterranean

The American aircraft carrier USS Gerald R. Ford, deployed in the eastern Mediterranean after the Hamas attack on Israel in October, will return to the United States “in the coming days”. The US Navy confirmed this. Sent to “contribute to our regional deterrence and defense posture,” the aircraft carrier “will return to its home port as scheduled to prepare for future deployments.” Ford and her accompanying warships will be replaced by the amphibious assault ship USS Bataan and her squadron warships, USS Mesa Verde and USS Carter Hall. The three ships were in the Red Sea and were in transit towards the eastern Mediterranean in recent days.

Middle East: The United States does not have jurisdiction over Palestinian issues

Iran believes that the US government does not have the competence to play a role in issues concerning Palestine. This was stated by the spokesman for the Iranian Foreign Ministry, Nasser Kanaani. “The United States has never been part of the solution, but always a part of the conflict”, his words reported by the Tasnim agency. The only thing the United States can do is “stop supporting Israeli crimes and satisfy the demands of the international community,” the Iranian diplomatic spokesman added.

