An Israeli hostage in Gaza was rescued today by IDF special forces, the army confirmed, specifying that the hostage is 52-year-old Qaid Farhan al-Qadi, a member of a Bedouin community near the southern city of Rahat. The man, who was working as a guard at a packaging factory in Kibbutz Magen on October 7, He had been kidnapped by Hamas in the nearby community of Mivtahim. He is said to be in good health. He was, however, transferred for checks to Soroka Medical Center in Beersheba.

Farhan al-Qadi thanked Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu for the ”sacred work” that allowed the rescue and ”to be here today with my family.” But ”there are others who are waiting,” al-Qadi said.

Al-Qadi, who was freed after 326 days in captivity, was found alive inside a tunnel by commandos from the Navy’s elite Shayetet 13 unit. The operation was led by the IDF’s Southern Command, the Shin Bet and the IDF’s 162nd Division. The hostage was alone when he was spotted by special forces. There were no other hostages or Hamas militants near him, and Israeli troops encountered no resistance, the Times of Israel said.

It is believed that either Hamas guards fled the area where he was held or that al-Qadi managed to escape his captors but remained inside the tunnel. According to the IDF, al-Qadi was not inside this tunnel during his entire 10-month captivity and is believed to have been moved several times.

According to the Times of Israel, it is believed that 104 of the 251 hostages kidnapped by Hamas on October 7 are still in Gazaincluding the bodies of 34 of them whose deaths have been confirmed by the army.

IDF spokesman Daniel Hagari said the operation to rescue the hostage was “courageous and complex” and based on accurate intelligence. “This morning, troops from Shayetet 13, the Yahalom unit and the Shin Bet rescued Farhan alive from a tunnel in southern Gaza,” he confirmed at a press conference. “The troops reached the area thanks to accurate intelligence,” he added.

One of the hostage’s brothers: “We are very happy about his release”

“Thank God, we are grateful to everyone and hope to see him healthy soon. We are so happy about this news” said one of Qaid Farhan al-Qadi’s brothers. “I can’t explain this feeling, it’s even better than the arrival of a newborn baby,” he added in an interview with Hebrew media. The Forum of the Hostages’ Families also welcomed the news. “He suffered 326 days of captivity,” it said in a statement. Qaid’s return home is nothing short of a miracle. However, we must remember that military operations alone cannot free the remaining 108 hostages. A negotiated settlement is the only way forward.”

Herzog: “Hostage’s Homecoming Is a Moment of Joy for the Country”

“I congratulate the IDF, the Shin Bet and all the security services and send my blessings to his family on his return home, which It is a moment of joy for the State of Israel and for Israeli society as a whole,” declared Israeli President Isaac Herzog, saying he was “delighted” by the news of the hostage’s release.