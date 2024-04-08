Israel withdraws from southern Gaza Strip, soldiers leave Khan Yunis. However, the military operation is not over and the attack on Rafah, where around 1.4 million civilians are concentrated, remains in the plans of the defense forces (IDF). “The war in Gaza continues, we are far from stopping”, says General Herzi Halevi, chief of staff, defining the situation on the field and completing the picture outlined by the words of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu – “Israel is one step away from victory” – and the Minister of Defense, Yoav Gallant.

Between Saturday 6 and Sunday 7 April, Israel withdrew all ground troops from the south of the Strip after four months of fighting in the Khan Yunis area. Only the Nahal brigade maintains its position to protect the so-called Netzarim Corridor, which runs through Gaza from the Beeri area in southern Israel to the coast. The corridor allows the IDF to carry out raids in northern and central Gaza, prevents Palestinians from returning to the northern part of the Strip and allows humanitarian organizations to deliver aid directly to northern Gaza.

Anyone who thinks that the withdrawal of Israeli forces is synonymous with disengagement is wrong. “The war continues,” says Halevi, following the same line as Minister Gallant. “The withdrawal of troops from Khan Yunis was implemented after Hamas ceased to act as a military organization in the city. The units left to prepare the operation in Rafah”, says Gallant during the visit to the IDF Southern Command. In meetings with military leaders, Gallant analyzed the strategies and plans which, according to the Israeli media, include in particular the dismantling of Hamas' Rafah brigade.

“I have completed the analysis of the situation at the Southern Command, the troops are leaving Khan Yunis. The objectives achieved by the 98th Division and its units are impressive: elimination of terrorists, destruction of enemy targets, warehouses, weapons, subway, headquarters and communication rooms. Hamas has stopped functioning as a military organization throughout the Gaza Strip”, the minister's words. “The troops are preparing for the next missions”, he adds, referring to Rafah.

Ceasefire, negotiations resume

In Israel, the pressure from public opinion demanding the release of the 133 hostages continues, prisoners in Gaza for 6 months. At least 50,000 demonstrators protested outside the Knesset building in Jerusalem.

The dialogue between Israel and Hamas has not produced results so far. However, there are possibilities of a temporary ceasefire agreement in Gaza during the Eid al-Fitr holiday, which will come into force tomorrow, Tuesday 9 April, and will last until Friday this week. In particular, the Qatari newspaper Alaraby Al-Jadeed opened a window of opportunity by referring to information from Egyptian sources.

An Israeli delegation will take part in the latest round of negotiations in Cairo, according to the Guardian. Israel reportedly broke through and decided to take part in the discussions, overcoming initial skepticism related to the belief that the event would be “more political theater than real progress,” in the words of one official.

Israel's line is reiterated by Netanyahu. “There will be no ceasefire without the return of the hostages,” says the prime minister. “Hamas hopes to benefit from international pressure to gain advantages, but this will not happen”, adds Netanyahu, according to whom Israel is “ready to reach an agreement”, but will not accept Hamas's “extreme” demands.

“This is the policy of the Israeli government and I welcome the fact that the Biden Administration made it clear the other day that this is also its position,” Netanyahu continues, highlighting that “it is not Israel that is preventing an agreement. Hamas is preventing an agreement.”

Hamas' demands include a permanent ceasefire, the withdrawal of Israeli forces from Gaza, the return of displaced people and a 'serious' deal to exchange Palestinian prisoners for Israeli hostages held in Gaza.