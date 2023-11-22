Israel-Palestine war, a historic truce signed. Here is what the agreement provides

There truce in the war between Palestine and Israel now it is official. The agreement was concluded: “Hamas will free 50 hostages in exchange for four days of truce. We are at war – declared Netanyahu – and we will continue until we achieve the destruction of Hamas, the return of the hostages and the removal of all threats from Gaza”. Bibi also thanked the US president Joe Biden for his contribution to the agreement. And he specified that the agreement relating to the release of those hostages, a “right decision“, was approved by all those responsible for security in Israel. The government’s objective, he assured, is in any case to obtain the release of everyone, including the military. Around fifty Israeli hostages in the hands of Hamas and other jihadist groups in exchange of 4-5 days of respite in the fighting.

Read also: Giulia paid for Filippo’s dinner, then stabbed her under the house and scotch to silence her

Read also: Cecchettin, Ceretti: “Turetta is not a monster. No killer is born in a family”

There would be 30 children, 12 mothers and 8 other women. In the days of suspension of military operations, Israel would undertake to stop flying over the Strip with its drones that collect intelligence and to allow the entry of 300 trucks with food, fuel and humanitarian aid for the Palestinian population. Hamas, on the other hand, should use the days of truce to locate all living hostages in the Strip, even those now in the hands of other groups of which he has lost track. Israel, finally, should agree to release around 300 Palestinian prisoners from its prisons, women and minors in particular.

Subscribe to the newsletter

