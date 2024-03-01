Gaza | Israel released a video of a shooting situation in a food aid queue, several sections cut out

The video shows Palestinian civilians fleeing aid trucks. According to the Gazan authorities, more than a hundred people died in the situation.

Slightly in less than two minutes of drone video, a group of Palestinians gather around trucks delivering food aid on al-Rasheed Street, near Gaza City.

At about one minute, the video stops and starts again at a different point. Then the video cuts out again and the picture becomes blurry. There is no sound in the video.

The Israeli Armed Forces edited the video and released it themselves in social media on Thursday from early evening.

From the video footage important to the situation has been removed.

In one scene, Gazan civilians have gathered around the aid trucks, in the next, the trucks are moving and people are running alongside them and away from them. Video analyzed The New York Times note that people seem to be taking cover behind the walls near the road.

At another point, the video cuts out, and after that, a large number of people can be seen on the ground. It is unclear whether they are dead or injured. Among other things, the founder of the investigative journalism site Bellingcat Eliot Higgins told message service in X for the group to investigate the situation and the number of deaths.

The body of a Palestinian who died in the line for food aid on Thursday morning was transported from the place on Thursday.

Israel has admitted that he opened fire in the situation. According to it, the civilians “threatened” the troops who distributed the aid.

Health authorities in Hamas-ruled Gaza said the attack killed 112 people and injured at least 760. According to the authorities, the people brought to the hospital had gunshot wounds, while Israel said most of the civilians had been trampled or run over by trucks.

Gazan journalist Khader Al Zaanoun tells According to CNN, that many people were trampled while fleeing the Israeli fire. An eyewitness told Britain's BBC that aid truck drivers ran over the bodies. The video also shows Israeli army vehicles.

Qatari media published by al-Jazeera also a video of the situation filmed in the crowd.

In the video shot early Thursday morning, while it was still dark, people can be seen scrambling over some kind of obstacles with bags of food and taking cover from the gunfire. You can see fires on the ground, light-streaking ammunition in the air and the sounds of gunfire can be heard in the video.

According to NYT's analysis, ammunition can be seen coming from the direction where the Israeli army base is located.

Impact the food aid queue has been widely condemned around the world and as a result an immediate ceasefire has been demanded. Among other things, Turkey called the case “yet another crime against humanity” and Colombia announced that it would suspend arms purchases from Israel.

The UN Security Council met on Thursday after the attack. Algeria submitted an initiative to the Council in which Israel would have been blamed for the incident. However, the United States rejected the draft resolution and demanded a “thorough investigation” of the case, reported al-Jazeera. Also the Secretary General of the UN by António Guterres the spokesman demanded an investigation into the causes of the incident.

President of the United States Joe Biden said the incident would complicate ceasefire talks.