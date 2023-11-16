The body of a woman, taken hostage on October 7, Yehudith Weiss, was found today by the Israeli military in a building near the Shifa hospital in Gaza. The remains were found by soldiers of the 7th Brigade of the 603rd Battalion together with Hamas military equipment including assault rifles and rocket launchers as reported by the Times of Israel. After the identification, which took place in Israel, the family was informed. The Jerusalem Defense Forces did not provide information on the cause of Weiss’ death or when it occurred. Weiss had been kidnapped on Kibbutz Béeri. Her husband Shmulik Weiss was found murdered in her home.

Who was the kidnapped woman?

Yehudith Weiss, 65, was the mother of five children. Before her capture she was undergoing radiotherapy for breast cancer. The woman was retired, but also took care of the kibbutz’s nursery school and canteen. In the building where her body was found there were also weapons. The army believes the kidnappers fled before the soldiers arrived.

“The IDF sends its deepest condolences to the family”, the army announced, underlining the mission “to find all the missing and bring the hostages home”. “The IDF – it continues – operates in full coordination with all national and security institutions to pursue these objectives. We will not abandon the mission until it is complete”. Yehudith’s husband, Shmulik, was reported missing for a few days after the Oct. 7 attack, until his body was identified. The man had locked himself in the “safe room” of the house, but the door was found riddled with bullets. Hamas left a document in the house with phrases written in Arabic and Hebrew, including “we will kill you”, “drop your trousers”, “you are a prisoner”, “we have hostages”, “let’s kill the hostages”, reports Haaretz.

The family members

The family of Yehudit Weiss is calling on the authorities to bring home the rest of the prisoners held in the Gaza Strip. “It’s important for us to say that we fought, we fought in every way possible to bring mother and grandmother Yehudit home,” says her daughter, according to ‘The Times of Israel’. “For us it is too late, but it is important for us to support all the families of the hostages, and tell the world, to bring them home now, so that it is not too late for them, as it was for us.” Her son Ohad says they had “hope, a lot of hope, that she would come home. We wanted it, we hoped it and, unfortunately for us, it’s too late.” Her children say they had just completed the 30-day mourning period for her father, Shmulik, who was murdered Oct. 7 by Hamas, when they received news from her mother.

Netanyahu: “We had strong indications that hostages were being held there”

“We had strong indications” that the hostages held by Hamas “were held in the Al-Shifa hospital” in Gaza and “that’s why we entered” the hospital complex: “If they were there they were taken out” and this before the Tsahal offensive. This was stated by Israeli Prime Minister Benyamin Netanyahu interviewed by US TV ‘CBS’ who explained that the Israeli government has “information on the hostages” but “the less I talk about it, the better”.

The video of the tunnel

The Israel Defense Forces have discovered the entrance to a Hamas tunnel in the al Shifa hospital compound. Tsahal also released a video of the tunnel located between the complex’s buildings. Nearby, Israeli troops also spotted a Hamas pick-up with weapons inside, similar to those used by the group in the October 7 attacks. The Israeli army also released an image showing weapons discovered inside the Al-Quds hospital in Gaza City while another series of images published by the IDF show the inside of a tunnel inside the Rantisi hospital.

Israel controls western Gaza

Israel also announces that it has taken control of the western part of Gaza, the conditions appear to be taking shape for a temporary ceasefire in the Strip and for the release of some of the hostages held by Hamas during negotiations mediated by Qatar and Egypt. A source familiar with the talks confirmed to Dpa that the possible agreement provides for the release of 50 women and children held hostage in the Gaza Strip.

The agreement would lead to a three to five day pause in the fighting, to an increase in humanitarian aid to Gaza, as well as the release of a number of Palestinian women and children held in Israeli prisons. Hamas agrees in principle on these points, the source said.

High-level Egyptian security sources said the deal includes the release of 50 women and children held hostage by Hamas in exchange for the release of 75 Palestinian women and children held by Israel.

For his part, Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant declared that the army had taken total control of the western part of Gaza city and cleared the area of ​​any Hamas presence. “The new phase has begun,” he said, in words reported by the Israeli media. “The operation continues and is conducted in a precise, selective and very determined manner,” Gallant added, speaking during a visit to the 136th Division command center.

“Israel will get its prisoners only for a price,” that is, in exchange for Palestinian prisoners. This was stated by the head of the political office of Hamas, Ismail Haniyeh, in reference to the soldiers and civilians of the Jewish state held in Gaza. Haniyeh addressed the Arab-Islamic world by saying that “supporting Gaza with money, jihad and weapons must overcome obstacles, and there are no excuses for settling for little. The battle is of the umma”, or the community of believers and “if the enemy wants the battle to be long, we are ready.”

Thousands of Hamas members hit, also prepared in Northern Israel

“We have affected thousands of Hamas operatives above and below ground“said, according to what ‘Haaretz’ reports, the Commander of the Israeli Air Force, Tomer Bar, underlining that the IDF, the Israeli Defense Forces “are prepared with operational plans” also in Northern Israel in the fight against Hezbollah Lebanese. “Any of our ground forces that encounter an enemy on the ground are supported by fighter aircraft, which attack and destroy it,” Bar points out. “The simplistic and historical separation of land and air is a thing of the past” and he said the relationship between a pilot and a tank commander has never been “so direct and close”.

Fighting in al Shati camp in Gaza

Israeli soldiers carried out a military operation in al Shati refugee camp in Gaza city. The Israel Defense Forces (IDF), writes Times of Israel, released a video of the action of the commando brigades in the camp, together with tanks, combat engineers and with the support of the air force.

Total blackout in Gaza

All telecommunications services in the Gaza Strip, from cell phones to the internet, are disrupted due to power shortages. The two main telecommunications companies of the Palestinian enclave, Paltel and Jawwal, announced this in a joint statement.

“Major data centers and switches in the Gaza Strip are gradually shutting down due to running out of fuel” needed to power the network, the two companies said, underlining that “all generators” powering the grid in Gaza have stopped and that now you can only rely on batteries.

Hamas transported weapons in a baby carriage

During a raid on the home of a Hamas operative in the Beit Hanoun area of ​​Gaza they were rockets found hidden under the cot in a children’s room. This was stated by the Israeli Defense Forces (IDF), cited by Haaretz. Furthermore, the army reported having recorded a conversation between two Islamic Jihad terrorists in which they talked about the transport of weapons hidden in a baby carriage.

Director al-Shifa: “People are screaming with thirst”

L’al-Shifa hospital, the largest in the Gaza Strip, is now running out of oxygen and water: “The conditions are tragic and people are screaming with thirst.” This was stated in a note cited by the BBC by the director of the hospital, which was the scene of an Israeli army operation in the last 24 hours. Muhammad Abu Salmiya explained that the building is surrounded by tanks and flown over by drones, while Israeli soldiers move inside, particularly in the emergency room. The military blew up the main water pipe of al-Shifa, continued the director, according to whom there are currently around 650 patients, 500 health workers and more than 5 thousand displaced people in the facility. “The sniper operations continue, no one can move from one building to another and we have lost communication with our colleagues,” Abu Salmiya added, specifying that Israeli forces had removed some bodies from the hospital.

Me tooThe Al-Ahli Arab hospital in the Gaza Strip is currently under siege by Israeli tanks. The Palestinian Red Crescent reported this in a post on Facebook, specifying that health personnel cannot move and treat the wounded.

Hamas claims attack in Jerusalem, one of the wounded dies

The al Qassam Brigades in the West Bank, the armed wing of Hamas, claimed responsibility for today’s attack on a checkpoint at the entrance to Jerusalem. Meanwhile, the death toll has risen with the death of one of the six wounded, a 20-year-old soldier, Avraham Fetena. The Jerusalem Post reports it. The attack was carried out by three armed Palestinians who began shooting at the checkpoint and were later killed. Two of the three Palestinians have been identified: Abed al-Qadr al-Qawasmi, a 26-year-old from Hebron, son of Hamas leader Abdullah al-Qawasmi killed in 2003, and Mamon Kapisha, whose father was deported to Turkey in 2011.