Gaza | Israel Pushed Deeper into Rafah, But Hamas ‘Can’t be Eliminated’, Says Army Spokesman

Gaza|According to the Israeli army’s information director, attempts to destroy Hamas without providing alternatives to the Palestinians will lead to the survival of Hamas.

Israel pushed deeper into the city of Rafah in the Gaza Strip on Wednesday, killing eight people according to residents and medical officials, reports news agency Reuters.

Nine Palestinians died while waiting for international aid transports at the Kerem Shalon border crossing, medical officials told Reuters.

According to a video from the area, the border crossing important for civilian aid has been largely destroyed.

The Israeli military said it was investigating the claims. According to it, aid can still reach Gaza normally from the border crossing.

United States has repeatedly warned Israel against attacking the civilian-populated Rafah where Palestinians had fled as Israel directed its strikes further north into Gaza.

A large number of civilians have since fled the Rafah area as well. Reuters estimates that there are still around a hundred thousand civilians in the area. Some of them live in refugee tent camps, which have been targeted by some of Israel’s attacks.

The fact that there are no unequivocally safe areas for civilians in the middle of the fighting makes it difficult for the evacuees to move again and again.

Colonel Liron Batito said in an Israeli army radio broadcast that Hamas fighters in the Rafah area have not yet been “completely” destroyed and at this rate it would take another month or so.

Israeli army information director Daniel Hagari however, at the same time told Israeli radio that trying to destroy Hamas without offering an alternative would lead to the survival of Hamas.

Claiming otherwise is fogging, he continued, according to the news agency AFP.

“Hamas is an ideology and ideology cannot be eliminated,” Hagari emphasized.

Israel’s leadership quickly asserted afterward that the goal remains to destroy Hamas’ military and administrative capabilities.

The army then emphasized that Hagar was talking about ideology.

of Israel prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu has received repeated criticism both at home and abroad for failing to present a plan for the governance arrangements in Gaza if the extremist organization Hamas is ousted from power.

Spokesperson Hagar’s speeches did not differ greatly from, for example, the US Secretary of State by Antony Blinken of the reminder that leaving Gaza in anarchy means the return of Hamas.

Blinken has also reminded that if there is no plan for the administration of Gaza on the first day after the war, such a day will never come.

Similar positions have been heard from an Israeli party leader From Benny Gantzwho recently withdrew his party from Israel’s war cabinet due to, among other things, the lack of a follow-up plan.

However, Netanyahu’s government remains afloat for the time being with the help of groups that support him and oppose the peace plans.

Israel launched its biggest military operation in years after Hamas, which controls Gaza, which is under siege by Israel and Egypt, and other Gazan extremist groups launched a bloody surprise attack on Israel on October 7, killing at least 1,170 people and taking about 250 hostages.

Israel responded massively and has repeatedly struck areas full of civilians as well.

Secretary General of the UN António Guterres told in May already mourning the deaths of more than 36,000 Palestinians and around 1,500 Israelis in “relentless violence”.