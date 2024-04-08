No stop atIsraeli operation in Rafah, the city south of the Gaza Strip which has long been targeted by the Jewish State, convinced of the presence of terrorists in the area. Despite international pressure, in a video Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu stated that “there is a date” for the entry of Israeli forces into Rafah while reiterating that there can be no victory over Hamas without the operation in the city southern.

“We are working continuously to achieve our goals, first and foremost the release of all our hostages and complete victory over Hamas,” he explained in the video, adding: “This victory requires entering Rafah and eliminating the battalions terrorists present” in the territory. Netanyahu then said he had received a detailed update on the ongoing negotiations in Cairo.

The Israeli security cabinet will therefore meet today at 7pm, the Jewish media are reporting: the meeting, compared to the usual Thursday meeting, has been brought forward to discuss the hostage negotiations.

“Withdrawal of troops from southern Gaza to prepare for the Rafah operation”

Israeli troops have withdrawn from southern Gaza in preparation for a possible operation in the city of Rafah, he explained yesterday Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant during a visit to the Israel Defense Forces Southern Command in Gaza, adding that “we have seen examples of such missions in Shifa and we will see such missions in the Rafah area.”

Israel has withdrawn all ground troops from southern Gaza, except for the Nahal Brigade, which remains in the center of the Strip, dividing the enclave in two and preventing the return of civilians from southern to northern Gaza.

The IDF Chief of Staff Herzi Halevi he declared in a press conference that the military operation against Hamas is far from over, despite the withdrawal of soldiers. “The senior Hamas officials are still in hiding. Sooner or later we will find them,” she promised.

“Without an operation in Rafah Netayahu would lose office”

Meanwhile, second Israel's Minister of National Security Itamar Ben-Gvir, if Netanyahu ended the war against Hamas without carrying out the military operation in Rafah, he would “lose his job” as prime minister. ''If the Prime Minister decides to end the war without a widespread attack on Rafah to defeat Hamas, he will not have the mandate to continue serving as Prime Minister,'' Ben-Gvir tweeted.