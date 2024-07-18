Gaza, Israel’s Inhuman Drift Out of Control. And the West’s Silence Fuels the Horror

There are no tears to cry. Even words are no longer enough. Israel’s drift is out of control. With its usual disregard for all rules of engagement, and under the worn-out excuse of killing a Hamas leader, Israel yesterday again bombed the al-Mawasi refugee camp, massacring over 90 civilians, half of whom were women and children, and wounding at least 300. The attack, carried out with fighter jets and drones, was carried out in what Israel had declared a “safe area”, west of Khan Younis, in southern Gaza, and where it had forced displaced people from Gaza City to gather. The head of the WHO, Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, said that “many remain missing under the rubble”. The images and videos coming from the camp are horrifying: children torn to pieces, unrecognisable and torn bodies, blood and dust everywhere. There is not much hope for the wounded either, as the few hospitals that are still functioning lack everything, and even limb amputations have been performed without anaesthetics for months. Many civilians are still trapped under the rubble.

Benjamin Netanyahu, during a press conference, He said that “there is no absolute certainty that Hamas military commander Mohammed Deif,” who Israel said was the target of the attack along with another commander, Rafaa Salameh, “were killed.” He added, however, “that the attempted assassination was advantageous to Israel.”

The attacks, which have drawn condemnation from the United Nations and Middle Eastern countries, but not from the United States and Europe, They occurred at the same time as another attack that Israeli forces carried out on a ruined mosque in the Shati refugee camp, north of Gaza City, where hundreds of Palestinians had gathered to pray. There, the Israeli army killed at least 20 people and wounded dozens.

“Everything is in ruins” in Tal al-Hawa, a Gaza City neighborhood of which nothing remains but its name. An update on Al Jazeera reported that the Israeli army was shooting “children and their families” and killing them all. From statements gathered on the ground, it appears that the military’s focus “is on children and women, rather than targeting the resistance.” Yesterday, at 4am, Israeli forces attacked, forcing everyone to seek refuge in the Daraj neighbourhood. One refugee reported that “many dead are still under the rubble of demolished buildings, and they have not yet been recovered due to the limited means available to civil defence.” Many of them said that when they returned to collect some of their belongings, they found that everything had been stolen, including money and clothes. “There is widespread bloodshed and we have nothing left,” one displaced person told an Al Jazeera reporter. “All we can say is may God help us and bring justice.”

Referring to another attack, the director general of the Gaza government press office, Ismail al-Thawabta, accused Israeli forces of carrying out a “planned massacre” in Gaza City.. A massacre that left dozens more dead in that area alone. “Documented testimonies” have been collected that Israeli forces opened fire on residents of the neighborhood despite them being on evacuation routes designated by the IDF. Gaza Civil Defense teams say they have found at least 60 bodies after the partial withdrawal of the Israeli army. Work continues today to recover the dead and wounded from the streets and destroyed buildings in the area. Most of those killed in the neighborhood were “families, women and children,” said Gaza Civil Defense spokesman Mahmoud Basal, who added, “Gaza Civil Defense teams who intervened to rescue the survivors found that some of the bodies had been eaten by dogs.” In total, in the past 24 hours, Israel’s attacks on Gaza have left more than 150 people dead and over 400 injured.

Israeli forces entered the neighborhood earlier this week after ordering civilians to evacuate by dropping thousands of leaflets from the sky, urging them to flee to Khan Yunis. Since October 7, there have been at least twelve times that the Israelis have forced two million Palestinians to evacuate. This too is a war crime; if it had been committed by the Russians against the Ukrainians, rivers of words, front pages and headlines on the news would have been spent. But if the ones committing exterminations, massacres, slaughters, humanitarian and war violations of all kinds are Israel and its people, those for whom the victims are nothing but “human animals”, and that Netanyahu himself on October 8, 2023, on unified networks, compared to the Amalekites, the people that God had ordered the Jews to exterminate, then it is a whole different story. A few timid objections are raised, small rebukes similar to those that a husband or wife might make to a repeat offender. Nothing more. The press is silent. The television news as well. This is how the human drift of Israel, kneaded with dangerous and fanatical racist and supremacist ideologies, which for decades have nourished entire generations with the milk of hatred and the bread of contempt, in a karst manner, has spread to the West, transforming it into the most unctuous and servile of accomplices. By supporting Israel with weapons and silence, we have become an integral part of its epitome of evil.

Meanwhile, amid the usual silence of the press and the media, the situation in the Strip is becoming increasingly dramatic. According to the Gaza Ministry of Health, more than 71,000 Palestinians have contracted hepatitis due to the continuous displacement and lack of hygiene. More than a million Palestinians have been infected by infectious diseases due to the harsh living conditions, malnutrition and poor hygiene. To these numbers must be added the more than 350,000 Palestinians suffering from chronic diseases who are at serious risk both because the Israeli army is preventing the entry of necessary medicines and because 70% of health facilities and hospitals have been destroyed. According to Al Jazeera, Hamas has accused Israeli forces of “atrocities”. In a statement, the group also accused Israel of committing “atrocious abuses” in Gaza City. “The atrocities revealed after the withdrawal of the terrorist occupation army from Tal al-Hawa, southwest of Gaza City, after days of incursions and intense bombardment that targeted all aspects of life, are war crimes of genocide and ethnic cleansing.” Hamas also called on the United Nations and the international community to take immediate steps to end the “war of extermination” that Israel is waging against the Palestinians.

In a few days, more bombs will arrive, the deadly 2,000-pound ones that Israel has been demanding for months and that the US has temporarily frozen. It is difficult to imagine what will happen when they start vomiting them on the survivors of Gaza, on whose heads more than 75 tons of explosives have already been poured since October 7, destroying more than 400,000 homes and killing between 38,500 and 187,000 people according to estimates published in the scientific journal The Lancet. The obvious support of the United States, the prone submission of Europe which, lacking a head and an autonomous thinking soul, condescends with its silence to the dehumanization of a people and the lobotomization of its own, are tangible signs of the dangerous drift underway in the West and of its moral, ethical, economic and even leadership decline. A West held hostage by corrupt warmongers, by Christian Zionists animated by deadly messianic ideologies and by a nation, Israel, that waves the Bible like a notarial deed and has transformed God into a racist real estate broker. An Israel that increasingly seems like an army with a state, rather than a state with an army. “The war in Gaza is a dangerous precedent.” This is not the statement of a Western democratic government, but of Iraqi government spokesman Bassem al-Awadi.

“What the criminal Netanyahu government is committing is not limited to breaking international laws and charters, but has gone further, deafening every human voice, in a provocative insult to all the tasks and calls of international organizations and peace efforts around the world. And in an attempt to upset all concepts of international law, which will lead to destabilizing the security of the region and spreading the conflict beyond its borders”. A vivid and shared analysis that only widens the sinister shadow that this war casts on the West. Bassem al-Awadi also called on the main powers of the world “to support the right to life of the Palestinian people and to put an end to the aggression, which has become a dangerous precedent in human history”.

