He The Israeli army on Sunday ordered the evacuation of more parts of the designated “humanitarian zone” in northern Khan Yunis, in the southern Gaza Strip, further reducing the “safe” space of the enclave two days after launching a new ground offensive in the town.

Shortly before, Israeli forces had ordered more neighbourhoods in Khan Yunis to be evacuated to the humanitarian zone in anticipation of further fighting.

On Friday, Israeli ground troops have launched a new incursion into Khan Yunis, a major city in the southern Gaza Strip. which was partially evacuated by civilians.

Khan Yunis has historically been a stronghold of Palestinian militants in Gaza and in recent days the army has again ordered the evacuation of several neighborhoods: Al Salqa, Al Qarara, Bani Suhaila, Abasan, Khirbet Khuza’a, all in the east and northeast of the city.

On Friday, Israeli ground troops launched a new incursion into Khan Yunis. Photo:AFP

On August 4, Israel also ordered the evacuation of neighborhoods in the southeast of the city, following an incursion in late July that left some 300 dead.

The locals have no choice but to move towards the ever-narrowing “humanitarian zones” of the enclave, which have been the target of bombings anyway and where hundreds of thousands of Palestinians are crowded into tents without access to electricity or running water.

The Norwegian Refugee Council (NRC) estimates that Israeli evacuation orders in recent weeks have significantly reduced the size of the military’s designated “humanitarian zones” in Gaza, which have fallen from 20 percent of the enclave to just over 14 percent.

According to the UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA), Some 200,000 people were evacuated from Khan Yunis between July 22 and 27, during the Israeli army’s latest ground incursion. which left much of the town completely devastated.

Meanwhile, the Israeli army said it had attacked some 30 targets in the Gaza Strip in the past 24 hours, including militants, weapons depots and rocket launching sites.

Israeli shelling of the Hamad residential district and its surroundings in Khan Yunis, Gaza. Photo:AFP

Military operations focused on Rafah and Khan Yunis, both towns in the southern Gaza Strip subjected to ground offensives and bombardments.

In Rafah, the southernmost point of the enclave and border with Egypt, Israeli soldiers identified a “cell” of suspected militants emerging from a tunnel, which was attacked by the Israeli air force.

The Army also bombed a “military structure” that was located near a group of soldiers and where another cell of militiamen was taking refuge.

Meanwhile, in Khan Yunis, the Israeli air force attacked the area from where rocket fire was detected against the Israeli community of Kisufim, near Gaza.

On the political level, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu denied on Sunday that his offensive in Gaza has no clear direction and insisted that his main objective is “victory,” following the publication of an article in the Israeli media outlet Ynet citing the frustration of senior military officials at not having a roadmap to follow after eleven months of war in the Palestinian enclave.

“I heard in the media that the fighting in Gaza has no objective and that political decisions are not allowing them to advance. This is not true, the objective is victory. Our soldiers are systematically destroying Hamas with the aim of demolishing military and government capabilities, as well as freeing the hostages,” the Israeli president told Ynet during a cabinet meeting on Sunday.