Gaza | Israel knew Hamas was practicing for the October attack, says the intelligence report

20.6. 22:53

Read the summary The summary is made by artificial intelligence and checked by a human. Israel’s public broadcasting company says that Israeli intelligence knew about the Hamas attack at least a month before it happened. However, Israel’s military intelligence did not react to the information appropriately. The report supports previously published claims that Israel had advance knowledge of the attack.

of Israel the armed forces knew about the Hamas attack well before October 7th.

The Israeli public broadcasting company will find out Rabbit from a secret intelligence report he got his hands on. Kan has also interviewed military sources on the subject.

According to Kan, a report by Israel’s military intelligence details Hamas’ exercises, which focused on striking Israeli villages and military targets. Among other things, Hamas elite units practiced holding soldiers and civilians hostage.

The strike was practiced in the Gaza Strip in training areas where structures imitating Israeli military bases and villages had been built. Israel’s military intelligence estimated that Hamas was preparing to take 200-250 people hostage during the exercises.

Istael’s information seems to have been very accurate. Hamas took 251 hostages in its attack.

Report had already been sent for distribution on September 19, more than a month before the Hamas attack on Israel. However, according to military sources interviewed by Kan, the unit responsible for the report did not treat the report with the seriousness it required.

Previously, Israel’s military intelligence has claimed that information warning of the October 7 attacks did not reach military intelligence leadership.

However, according to anonymous military sources interviewed by Kan, the leadership of Israel’s military intelligence was aware of the intelligence report. The intelligence officers of the Gaza Division, stationed at the border of the Gaza Strip, presented the report to their superiors at the beginning of October.

Newspapers The New York Times and Haaretz reported in November that Israel knew more than a year before the October attack that Hamas was planning an attack on Israel.

Kan’s report seems to confirm NYT and Haaretz’s information.

of Israel the armed forces have already started an internal investigation into which mistakes made the October 7 attack possible. The first results of the investigation are to be published in the next few weeks.

In April, the head of Israel’s military intelligence, Maj.-Gen Aharon Haliva announced resigning from his post. The reason, according to Haliva, was that he felt he was partially responsible for the attack on October 7.

Rabbit news coverage gives more weapons to the Israeli prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu to opponents of the government. There are widespread demonstrations in Israel demanding the resignation of the government and new elections. The protesters are unhappy with the way Netanyahu’s government has waged the war in Gaza.

Netanyahu’s government has also split internally. Earlier this week, Netanyahu said to break up after two members of his war cabinet announced their resignations.