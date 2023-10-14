Gaza | Israel gave a new time limit to the evacuations – This is how a possible land attack could proceed

In tightly built Gaza, Israeli soldiers are forced to go on foot. Most of the sites, people, equipment and logistics are placed underground.

Hamas after Saturday’s surprise attack, Israel has announced that its goal is the complete destruction of the extremist organization’s military capabilities.

“Hamas is like [jihadistijärjestö] Isis and just as Isis was crushed, Hamas will also be crushed”, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said Thursday of The New York Times newspaper by.

During the last week, Israel has bombed Gaza heavily, cut off the electricity in the area and blocked aid deliveries. In addition, the army seems to be preparing for a ground attack.

Early on Friday, the UN said that Israel had given Gaza civilians and aid workers 24 hours to evacuate from north to south. On Saturday, the Israeli army announced a new time limit for evacuations of 4 p.m.

The Israeli ground attack can therefore be expected to start from the north.

Last Israel has attacked Hamas with ground forces in the Gaza Strip in 2008 and 2014. Nine Israeli soldiers were killed in the first attack and 66 in the second, according to Reuters. The number of Palestinian victims has been clearly higher.

According to statistics from the UN Human Rights Council, more than 2,200 Palestinians were killed in the latest ground attack on Gaza, more than half of whom were civilians.

In the last week, Hamas’s attack has killed 1,300 Israelis and Israel’s counterattacks have killed 2,300 Palestinians, reports Reuters. The actual land war is expected to be difficult for both the invaders and the locals.

Israel has tried to pave the way for a ground attack with airstrikes and it will probably try to advance with the support of armored vehicles for as long as possible, states the lieutenant colonel Juha Mäkelä From the Defense Forces Research Institute.

However, in tightly built Gaza, you have to walk. Most of the sites, people, equipment and logistics in the area are located underground, as one Israeli security forces source told Reuters news agency. The hostages kidnapped by Hamas may also be underground, he added.

In an urban environment, Israeli forces must advance block by block and building by building.

“It is a slow action and very draining for the attacker. The defender basically has an advantage because it knows the area, has prepared and built tunnels,” says Mäkelä.

In the process the civilian population of the densely populated area is at great risk. 2.3 million people live in the Gaza Strip, which is only 365 square kilometers in size. As a point of comparison, for example, Espoo has approximately 330 square kilometers of land.

Hamas has also tended to use civilians as human shields. The extremist organization has already demanded that civilians remain in Gaza City despite evacuation calls. Aid organizations have emphasized that escaping with the given schedule is not possible even for many who want to in the current conditions.

Residents of Gaza City who fled their homes after Israel urged civilians to move south.

Mäkelä believes that Israel aims to operate as long as possible from a long-range distance, where its technological superiority is highlighted. In urban warfare, mortars that can shoot over buildings will probably come into use.

When Israel starts advancing with ground troops in the city, it tries to minimize its losses, Mäkelä states.

“In the worst situation, everything that moves is shot. The risk of civilian casualties is then high.”

Compared to to the ground battles in Gaza almost ten years ago, Hamas seems to be much better prepared and organized now, says Mäkelä.

“Hamas’ attack on Israeli settlements on Saturday was a surprise, but another surprise has been how long Hamas has been able to continue firing rockets.”

Hamas airstrikes have, above all, a deterrent effect.

“Approximately 95 percent of the rockets do not hit their targets, but the vast majority go astray, fall into the sea, fly too short a distance or stop at Israeli air defenses.”

Hamas has told Al-Jazeera that the extremist organization is ready for all options, including a full-scale war. Israel has a huge superiority in fighters and equipment, but Hamas’s advantage is the networks of tunnels dug underground.

“But after 2014, the Israeli forces have also been trained to fight in tunnels and prepare for them,” states Mäkelä.

Technology such as robots could help Israeli forces fight in tunnels, he said Alexander Grindberg From the Jerusalem Institute for Strategy and Security (JISS), a conservative think tank, to the news agency AFP. On the other hand, Hamas’s tunnel advantage could turn out to be a trap, he continued.

When tunnels are found, they can be sealed off, leaving the people inside trapped.