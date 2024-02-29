JERUSALEM. At least 104 people were killed and 760 injured among civilians in Gaza who were trying to get help in the northern part of the Strip, according to Ashraf al Qudra, spokesperson for the local health ministry. The enclave's government accuses Israel of carrying out an attack on crowds attacking aid trucks on Al-Rashid Street, southwest of Gaza City. Palestinian sources denounce that Israeli army troops fired on the crowd. But Israel denies it. The army reports that civilians were killed due to trampling and overcrowding during the assault on humanitarian aid trucks in the northern Gaza Strip.

According to preliminary army investigations, as the aid trucks moved away from the forces, a crowd of Gazans approached the forces who had secured the convoy. Some soldiers, feeling threatened, fired warning shots into the air from a distance of tens of meters and some opened fire in the direction of the legs of the Palestinians who continued to approach. According to the army statement, the armed forces were informed before the incident occurred that armed Gazans had opened fire on rescue trucks in the area. The army's Arabic spokesperson, Avichay Adraee, on X published drone images showing thousands of people attacking aid trucks and reiterated that the victims occurred “due to severe crowding and trampling.”

However, the army announced an investigation into the case. Already last month, at least twenty refugees were killed while waiting for aid in Zeitun, also in Gaza City. Even on that occasion, the Hamas Ministry of Defense accused Israel of the attack, but the army instead stepped out and announced an investigation. The group that controls Gaza has threatened to interrupt talks to reach a truce and release the hostages, following this morning's victims.

The reactions

The presidency of the Palestinian National Authority (PNA), led by Mahmoud Abbas, condemned «the atrocious massacre carried out this morning by the tanks and artillery of the Israeli occupation against hundreds of innocent civilians who were waiting for the arrival of the trucks of the aid at the Nabulsi roundabout, near Al-Rashid Street in Gaza City.” Wafa reports it. «The killing of a large number of innocent civilian victims who risked their livelihood is considered an integral part of the genocidal war committed by the occupying government against our people – the note continues -. Israel and the Israeli occupation authorities bear full responsibility and will be held accountable before international courts.” Finally, Abbas' office calls for intervention from the entire world “to stop this aggression, especially from the United States, which unconditionally supports Israel.”

Washington, meanwhile, speaks of a “serious accident”. “We mourn the loss of innocent human lives – says a White House National Security Council spokesperson – and we recognize the difficult humanitarian situation in Gaza, where innocent Palestinians are only trying to feed their families.”

The Israeli Minister of National Security and radical right leader Itamar Ben Gvir completely reverses the point of view: «The provision of humanitarian aid to the Palestinians facilitated by the Israeli army endangers the soldiers. Today it has been proven that the transfer of humanitarian aid to Gaza is not only madness while our hostages are held in the Strip, but also harms the army soldiers. The accident – ​​he concludes – is another clear reason why we must stop the transfer of this aid.”