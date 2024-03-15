DAccording to its own statements, the Islamist organization Hamas has presented a comprehensive proposal in the negotiations for a ceasefire in the Gaza war and the release of further hostages. This includes, among other things, an end to the fighting in the Gaza Strip, aid deliveries to the population and the release of Palestinian prisoners from Israeli prisons in return for the release of hostages, Hamas announced on Telegram on Thursday evening. However, it continues to insist on a withdrawal of Israeli troops from the coastal area, which Israel rejects.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said Hamas continued to make “unrealistic demands,” according to his office. The pressure that Qatar is putting on Hamas as an intermediary between Israel and the Palestinian side is beginning to take effect, Netanyahu said, according to his office. Accordingly, the Gulf Emirate is said to have threatened to expel members of the Islamist organization from Qatar and not give them any more money if they did not give in to the negotiations. The information could not initially be independently verified.

Scholz travels to Israel

Chancellor Olaf Scholz is expected to visit Israel on Sunday. Scholz recently reiterated that Israel has every right to defend itself against Hamas' terror. But he also again called for a longer-lasting ceasefire in the Gaza Strip in order to release the hostages kidnapped from Israel and to enable humanitarian aid. The Chancellor's upcoming trip to Israel and Jordan was confirmed to the German Press Agency on Thursday from German government circles. It will be Scholz's second visit to Israel since the Gaza war began on October 7th.

According to the federal government, Germany is making a contribution to the planned aid corridor for Gaza by sea. The German Air Force has also deployed its first transport aircraft to drop relief supplies over the Gaza Strip to Jordan. The aid supplies are to be loaded into Jordan and the drops are to begin this week. The Bundeswehr is providing two C-130 Hercules transport aircraft, each of which can transport up to 18 tons of load.

As Muslims in Israel and the Palestinian territories currently observe the fasting month of Ramadan, tensions in the region could continue to rise – as they have in previous years during this period.







Report of more than 20 Palestinian civilians shot dead

The Israeli military killed at least 29 people in the Gaza Strip in two separate attacks, according to the local health authority. Eight were killed in an airstrike on an aid distribution center in Al-Nuseirat camp in the center of the Gaza Strip. According to the authority, at least 21 people are said to have been killed when Israeli shots fired at a crowd of people waiting for aid deliveries at a roundabout. There were also more than 150 wounded there. Residents and the Palestinian Authority reported that people rushed to the Kuwait roundabout in the north of Gaza City late on Wednesday evening to collect relief supplies. Israeli soldiers then opened fire. An employee of the AFP news agency saw bodies and injured people with gunshot wounds.