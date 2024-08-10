At least 93 people were killed and dozens more injured on Saturday after an Israeli bombing of a school serving as a shelter for displaced people in Gaza City, the Islamist group Hamas, which controls the Strip, reported, while the Israeli army suggested that the number of victims was much lower.

“The Israeli occupation army committed a massacre inside the al-Tabain school in Gaza City,” Hamas said in a statement.

The attack was carried out “directly on the displaced people while they were performing the dawn prayer” at the school, located in the Al Daraj neighborhood of the Gazan capital, in the north of the Strip, the Islamist group added, blaming Israel and the United States, its main partner and arms supplier, for “the crime of genocide and ethnic cleansing.”

Gaza Civil Defense says firefighters are struggling to extinguish the fire at Al-Tabain school due to water shortages. which is run by international institutions and housed 6,000 people from 350 families displaced by the war.

The school mosque, on the upper floor of which only women and children were sheltering, was attacked with US-made missiles. which reached very high temperatures, which caused the fire and the bodies to burn, he added.

Images of mangled bodies in the rubble after the bombing of the school were circulating on the internet. Many civilians are seen collecting corpses with the help of blankets instead of stretchers, while children and women cry desperately amid the destruction.

Civil Defense has counted 93 bodies, including at least eleven children and six women, but admits that it cannot give a definitive figure. due to the state in which the bodies were found, “destroyed and burned,” and they are still scattered in the area.

“There are still large quantities of body parts and dismembered corpses inside Al Ahly Arab Hospital that have not been identified,” he said.

Meanwhile, the injured – many of them in serious condition – mostly have head and chest injuries, first and second degree burns and amputations of limbs, reported the Baptist Hospital, which acknowledged that many of the injured “died on the operating tables due to lack of medical equipment.”

“There was no warning, everyone inside the mosque was killed. Even the top floor, where women and children were sleeping, was completely burned down,” said Abu Wasim, a resident who arrived at the scene at dawn.

“We are shocked by the scale of the massacre,” said another man who did not reveal his identity. “We saw bodies piled on top of each other, human remains torn to pieces,” he added.

“Children have been torn to pieces and women have been burned. What can we say or do? What is in our hands?” she asked after more than ten months of war and incessant bombings in the Gaza Strip.

The version of the Israeli authorities

However, the Israeli military’s international spokesman, Nadav Shoshani, said that Hamas’s figures “do not align with the information obtained by the Israel Defense Forces, the precise munitions used and the precision of the attack.”

“Around 20 Hamas and Islamic Jihad militants, including senior commanders, were operating from the targeted compound at the al-Tabain school, using it to carry out terrorist attacks,” he wrote on social media.

According to the Army, the bombing was carried out “with precision” after its intelligence services indicated that The school and its mosque served as a militant “command and control center,” “from where several attacks against Israeli troops were planned and carried out.”

A military statement said the army took “numerous measures to mitigate the risk of harm to civilians, including the use of precision munitions, aerial surveillance and intelligence information.”

But Ezat al-Rashq, of Hamas’s political bureau, says that among the dead there is “not a single fighter” or militant, whose “strict policy is not to be present among civilians.”

The enemy’s terrorist army is lying again and fabricating silly pretexts and arguments to attack civilians

“The enemy’s terrorist army is once again lying and fabricating foolish pretexts and arguments to attack civilians,” he stressed.

The attack sparked a wave of international condemnation. The United Nations Special Rapporteur for the Palestinian Territories, the Italian Francesca Albanese, accused Israel of “genocide of the Palestinians” and Qatar has called for an “urgent international investigation” into what happened.

Saudi Arabia also condemned the attack and called for an end to the “massacres” in Gaza, while Turkey denounced “a new crime against humanity,” according to a statement from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

The head of European diplomacy, Josep Borrell, said he was “horrified”.

The conflict has raised tensions in the Middle East, which have been particularly on edge since the deaths of Hamas political leader Ismail Haniyeh in Tehran and a commander of the Lebanese Islamist movement Hezbollah in Beirut.

Israel has claimed responsibility for only the second of these attacks, but Hamas and Iran also blame it for Haniyeh’s death and have vowed revenge.

Faced with the prospect of a regional explosion, Qatar, Egypt and the United States on Thursday called on both sides to return to indirect negotiations to agree on a ceasefire and the release of hostages taken by Hamas in its October attack.