Israel continues its offensive in Gaza, with Rafah in its sights. Hamas, meanwhile, is divided over the ceasefire agreement. Meanwhile, the start of Ramadan is approaching and the chances of reaching a truce by March 10th are reduced.

Netanyahu: “Israel's offensive continues”

“There is international pressure and it is growing, but especially when international pressure increases, we must close ranks, we must stand united against attempts to stop the war,” says the Israeli prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu. The army will operate against Hamas throughout the Gaza Strip, he says, “including Rafah, the last stronghold of Hamas. Anyone who tells us not to act in Rafah is telling us to lose the war and that won't happen.”

The president of the United States, Joe Biden, launches a plan for the construction of a port that would facilitate the arrival of humanitarian aid in Gaza. Israel “fully supports” the project for a “temporary port”, as an executive source says.

The US line: what the truce will be like

Offering new details of the deal being negotiated, Biden administration sources explain that the ceasefire would begin with a first six-week phase, structured so that two subsequent phases could be added. The first phase would include a “repositioning of Israeli forces” and the possibility for the Palestinians to return to northern Gaza.

“We will make people return to the north, this is part of the plan we are working on”, explaining the sources, referring to a point that has so far always been opposed by Israel, which maintains that the return would allow the resumption of Hamas in that half of the Strip. Regarding the possibility that the agreement will be concluded before the start of Ramadan, a hypothesis on which, according to Biden's own admission, the Americans are working, the sources admit that “there is no fixed or quick deadline for these negotiations” .

But they reiterate the risk of arriving at Ramadan without an agreement: “We recognize that extremists could use it for something that would be extremely negative in the holy month, which we want to be a period of peace for people who pray.” “Haniyeh, the leader of Hamas, made calls for violence for Ramadan” they add that something must therefore be done and for this “we are working with the Israelis, the PNA, the Jordanians and others”.

Meanwhile, CIA director William Burns has arrived in Doha for talks with Qatari Prime Minister Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al Thani. The information is released by Axios journalist Barak Ravid, who cites administration sources: Burns is not currently expected to go to Israel.

Hamas splits

The white smoke on the ceasefire, however, does not arrive. The high-level delegation sent by Hamas to Cairo for negotiations left the city stressing that efforts “continue” and the process has not been interrupted. According to information gathered by the Palestinian newspaper 'Filastin', linked to the Islamist group, the delegation left Cairo “to consult with the leadership of the movement”. “Negotiations and efforts to stop the aggression, achieve the return of displaced people to their homes and humanitarian aid for the Palestinian people continue,” it said.

Official Egyptian sources quoted by the state channel Al Qahera confirmed the departure of the Hamas delegation “for consultations on the truce” and added that “negotiations will resume next week”: this detail seems to exclude in principle a ceasefire before the he start of Ramadan, which will begin on March 10th.

The picture appears decidedly complicated if we consider the news released by the Wall Street Journal. Hamas leader in Gaza, Yahya Sinwar, is reportedly blocking the deal with Israeldemanding greater concessions According to the newspaper, which cites sources close to the negotiations, Ismail Haniyeh, leader of the Doha-based organization, would not agree with Sinawar's position and would be willing to accept a six-week truce to negotiate then a permanent ceasefire and the withdrawal of Israeli forces from Gaza.

A disagreement that was instead denied by a source in the Jewish State. “There is no division,” he said. “Hamas leaders, both inside and outside Gaza, have decided to amplify the suffering of the Palestinian people. They are aware that a hostage deal would lead to a ceasefire and a significant influx of humanitarian aid – food, medicine and supplies that would greatly improve conditions in Gaza – and they don't want it. They prefer to echo the suffering of the Palestinian people.”