Gaza|The Doctors Without Borders organization says in its press release that three children also died in the same attack and demands an impartial investigation.

of Israel according to the army, appointed as a physiotherapist by the organization Lækärit ilm rajoja Fadi al-Wadiya was a rocket expert for the extremist organization Islamic Jihad. This is explained, for example Times of Israel.

As proof, Israel forwarded pictures showing a man who looks like al-Wadia in a field suit. Israel said it was an Islamic Jihad uniform.

Earlier this week, Doctors Without Borders strongly condemned the death of al-Wadia in the attack, which according to the organization killed six people, three of whom were children.

The organization also shared a photo showing bloodstains at the entrance to the clinic it operates.

Corporate according to al-Wadiya worked as its physiotherapist since 2018.

He became the sixth organization employee to die in Gaza as of October 7, 2023.

That day, Hamas, which ruled Gaza, and other extremist organizations launched a bloody attack on Israel, killing 1,170 people and taking 250 hostages.

Israel has responded massively. According to the UN, more than 36,000 Palestinians have already died in Israeli attacks.

Harley Street The organization without borders says in its press release that it takes Israel’s claim very seriously.

According to the organization, it was not aware of the claim that the physiotherapist had participated in military activities in violation of the organization’s rules.

The organization has also not received reports from Israel about the attack, which, according to the organization, led to the death of him and five other people. The organization repeats its claim that three children were also killed in the attack.

The organization also reminds that According to the UN a total of 500 healthcare workers have died since October 7. At the same time, the situation of the Palestinians in Gaza is “catastrophic”, the organization reminds.

The organization calls for an impartial investigation into Israel’s claims and an immediate, permanent ceasefire to allow humanitarian aid to reach civilians in need.

The UN has warned several times that due to the fighting and looting of aid transports, aid is not getting there in sufficient quantities and Gazans are at risk of starvation.