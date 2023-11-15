The two companies said in a joint statement, “We regret to announce the cessation of all operating generators at the main stations in the beloved Gaza Strip due to the exhaustion of the fuel needed to operate them, as the basic network elements have become dependent on the remaining energy storage sources (batteries).”

Earlier Wednesday, Director-General of the World Health Organization, Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, said that the organization had lost contact with medical staff at Al-Shifa Hospital in the Gaza Strip, after Israeli forces began raiding the facility.

At dawn on Wednesday, the Israeli army stormed the Al-Shifa Medical Complex, the largest hospital in the Gaza Strip, where more than two thousand people are still stranded, after violent battles in the vicinity of the facility, which the Hebrew state accuses Hamas of using for military purposes, which the movement denies.