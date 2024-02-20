Three UN agencies warned this Tuesday of the risk of an “explosion” of child deaths in the Gaza Strip due to lack of food, increasing malnutrition and the rapid spread of diseases.

Twenty weeks after the start of the war between Israel and Hamas, these agencies warned that Food and drinking water are “extremely scarce” in the Palestinian territory and that almost all children suffer from infectious diseases.

“The Gaza Strip is about to see an explosion in the number of preventable child deaths, which could exacerbate the already unsustainable level of child deaths in

Gaza,” said Ted Chaiban, deputy head of humanitarian action at UNICEF.

At least one 90% of children under five years of age in Gaza suffer from one or more infectious diseases, according to this report from Unicef, the World Health Organization (WHO) and the World Food Program (WFP).

(Read also: Israel: the economic impact in the first three months of war in Gaza against Hamas)

In the two weeks prior to the completion of this report, 70% of them suffered from diarrhea, which is 23 times more compared to the equivalent period of 2022.

“Hunger and disease are a deadly combination,” Mike Ryan, emergency situations manager at the WHO, said in a statement.

Displaced Palestinian children gather to receive food at a public school in Rafah.

“Hungry, weakened and deeply traumatized children are the most susceptible to falling ill and sick children, particularly those suffering from diarrhea, cannot absorb nutrients well,” he added.

According to the UN evaluation, More than 15% of children under two years of age present “acute malnutrition” in northern Gaza, where humanitarian aid is barely available. In the south of the territory, the percentage is 5%, according to this data collected in January.

(Also: Palestinians ask the ICJ to 'declare Israeli occupation illegal and demand its immediate end')

“This decline in the food situation of the population in three months is unprecedented in the world,” said these UN agencies.

The war in Gaza broke out on October 7 after an attack by Hamas militants in southern Israel that left more than 1,200 people dead, mostly civilians. Israel's retaliatory offensive against Gaza, controlled by Hamas, caused 29,092 deaths, mostly civilians, according to the territory's Ministry of Health.

Palestinian children fill their plastic jars from a water fountain in Rafah. See also Argentina demands the "new Messi" to change his name!

After four months of war, the fighting does not stop. Israel bombed the Gaza Strip again this Tuesday before a vote in the UN Security Council, where the international community is trying to approve a resolution on a truce in the fighting in this Palestinian territory.

In the early hours of Tuesday, witnesses reported that overnight shelling and fighting hit eastern Gaza City and Khan Younis in the south of the territory.

“The missiles fall on us. How much longer can a human being endure?” said Aiman ​​Abu Shamali, who lost his wife and daughter in a bombing in Zawaida, in central Gaza. “People in the north are dying of hunger and we here are dying from bombings,” he said.

More than four months after the start of the conflict There are almost a million and a half Palestinian refugees in Rafah, a southern city on the border with Egypt. Israel announced that it is preparing a large-scale ground assault against this town and this plan worries the international community that is trying to achieve a truce.

(You can read: 'What I have seen in Gaza exceeds anything one can imagine': Doctor)

People in the north die of hunger and we here die from bombings

The city of Rafah is key since it is the main point through which humanitarian aid enters, on which the population of this Palestinian territory depends, which has been under a total siege by Israel since October.

Israeli attacks on city impede humanitarian operations and food supplies has been blocked by the usual border closures, according to the UN agency for Palestinian refugees, UNRWA.



One in six children in northern Gaza suffers from acute malnutrition, according to the UN children's agency, Unicef, and a situation that can aggravate “the unbearable level of child deaths.”

AFP